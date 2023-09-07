PM Hon. M. Sogavare and UNRC Dirk Wagener.

UNRC Wagener formally introduced to PM Sogavare

The United Nation’s Resident Coordinator (UNRC), Mr. Dirk Wagener has formally introduced himself to Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP.

Taking up his post on July 15th, the Fiji based UN Resident Coordinator will also coordinate United Nations development operations in Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

Pledging his undivided service to the country, UN Resident Coordinator Wagener explains, UN operational five-year framework, the UN Pacific Strategy 2018 – 2022 has ended last year and is now replaced by the new five-year framework, the United Nations Sustainable Development Corporation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2027. The new framework is in alignment with Solomon Islands’ Priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals.

UNRC Dirk Wagener receiving a gift from PM Sogavare

Mr. Wagener explains, Solomon Islands currently hosts 9 UN resident agencies including Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Organization for Migration (IOM), United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Habitat (UN Habitat), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), UN Women (UN Women), and World Health Organization (WHO).

He stated, the Pacific United Nations Capital Development Fund is based on 4 priority areas: i) prosperity; ii) people; iii) planet; and iv) peace; which directly link to the seven thematic areas identified by the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and the other key regional strategies.

UN Resident Coordinator Wagener looks forward to Solomon Islands’ full engagement in UN national programs during his tenure in office.

Congratulating Mr. Wagener, Prime Minister Sogavare believes the development interventions of the United Nations System are closely aligned to Solomon Islands’ National Development Strategy saying, the four pillars of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-27 – Planet, People, Prosperity, Peace are aligned with the Solomon Islands National Development Strategy 2016-2035.

While Solomon Islands appreciate UN programs and activities in Solomon Islands under the previous five-year strategic framework, Solomon Islands would want to see UN invest in transformative projects (tangible development projects) under the new Country Implementation Plan, which complement the new five-year strategic framework, UNSDCF 2023-2027, emphasized PM Sogavare.

He stressed, the Solomon Islands Government looks forward to the formal endorsement of the Solomon Islands Country Implementation Plan for 2023-2024 as soon as practical.

The Prime Minister highlighted, whilst the world is lagging behind the achievement of SDGs, ongoing partnership between UN Agencies, bilateral partners, and the Solomon Islands Government is paramount going forward.

