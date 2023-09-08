BINA HARBOUR PROJECT PARTICIPATES IN THE PACIFIC TUNA FORUM IN PNG

Port Moresby – 8 Sept 2023 – The Bina Harbour Project team have taken to the stage to deliver a session on the Bina Harbour Tuna Processing Plant investment opportunity at the annual Pacific Tuna Forum being held in Papua New Guinea (PNG) this week.

The forum, a premier event in the Pacific region’s fisheries calendar, brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss key issues and collaborate on sustainable tuna fisheries management.

The Bina Harbour Project’s team attendance at the two-day event, alongside the Solomon Island Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) reflects its commitment to promoting the opportunity for global investment in the delivery of a tuna processing plant in Malaita Province and to advancing the sustainable development of tuna resources.

During the Forum, the Team had the opportunity to present to and network with key industry players about the project, sharing information on the project scope and development progression. These sessions covered aspects of the Bina investment opportunity, the successful land acquisition process, the design of a legally robust concession agreement with an investor, and the aspects of the design delivery brief for overall enabling infrastructure. There was also the opportunity for the team to be involved in insightful discussions on sustainable fishing, innovations in fisheries management, and the socioeconomic impact of the tuna industry.

The Solomon Islands Minister for Fisheries, Hon. Nestor Giro, who led the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources delegation said “Our participation in the Pacific Tuna Forum shows we are not only interested in a project that benefits our country, but one that contributes to a collaborative effort to prioritise environmental sustainability, economic growth, and social responsibility. By actively engaging with industry, government bodies, and the regional community, the project can work towards creating a dynamic and inclusive development for the responsible management of tuna fisheries. We will develop a world-class tuna port and processing precinct at Bina Harbour and we welcome solid investors, and our neighbouring countries to partner with us.”

“We are pleased to have had the opportunity to speak at the Pacific Tuna Forum and contribute to the ongoing dialogue on sustainable fisheries development,” said Peter Cusack, Tuna Industry Adviser for Bina Harbour Project Office. “This Forum has provided a platform to showcase the opportunity to invest strategically in what will be Solomon Islands second tuna processing plant and to forge a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership with Solomon Islands, in full confidence that the arrangement will be well-governed and secure.”

Solomon Islands is steadfast in its commitment to realising the full potential of its Pacific’s tuna resources while safeguarding the environment and empowering local coastal communities with positive impacts that will bring about generational change. The Forum was convened by INFOFISH, with the generous support of PNG’s National Fisheries Authority, FFA, SPC, PNA and other more industry supporters in the Tuna industry.

MFMR Press