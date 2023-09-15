Renowned Photographic artist Erika Masterson Unveils Captivating Collection: "Uncharted Territories” September 15, 2023
"Uncharted Territories." This captivating collection showcases Masterson's unique ability to capture the essence and breath of the extraordinary.
MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Erika Masterson, a visionary photographic artist, is delighted to announce the launch of her latest collection, "Uncharted Territories." This captivating collection showcases Masterson's unique ability to capture the essence and breath of the extraordinary in her photographic work.
— Erika Masterson
"Between Worlds™" is the foundation that permeates all my creations," explained Erika Masterson. "It is a realm where viewers are invited to embark on a journey and unravel the profound beauty of the unseen possibilities and intricate aspects of life that extend into eternity."
"Uncharted Territories " invites viewers to immerse themselves in Masterson's artistic vision, where the boundaries of reality blend with the realms of imagination. Each photograph within this collection serves as a portal, transporting viewers to new dimensions, where they can witness the convergence of artistry and wonder.
Erika Masterson's artistry transcends conventional photography, as she skillfully employs light, composition, and subject matter to create visual masterpieces that evoke emotions and spark the imagination. With "Uncharted Territories," she continues to push the boundaries of her craft, delivering a truly extraordinary experience to art enthusiasts and collectors alike.
Masterson's talent and unique perspective have garnered acclaim and recognition throughout her career. Her work has been featured in prestigious galleries and exhibitions worldwide, captivating audiences with its profound storytelling and artistic prowess.
To experience the mesmerizing allure of "Uncharted Territories" by Erika Masterson and to learn more about her artistic journey, please visit her official website at www.erikamasterson.com.
Media Contact: Erika Masterson Email: erika@erikamasterson.com
About Erika Masterson:
Erika Masterson is a visionary artistic photographer renowned for her ability to capture the ethereal beauty that lies within the unseen realms. With a passion for bridging the gap between imagination and reality, Masterson's artistry transports viewers to enchanting worlds beyond the confines of everyday life. Her unique perspective and mastery of light and composition have earned her widespread acclaim and have solidified her position as a leading figure in the world of artistic photography.
Erika Masterson is a Fine Art Photographer, living her dream between two worlds, a lakeside cabin tucked in the Southern Appalachian mountains and a quiet beach town on Florida’s east coast. Erika and her husband Ed have 4 children and one granddaughter. Her children are often seen in her artistic works.
She received her degree in photography from the Southeastern Center for Photographic Studies in Daytona Beach, Florida in 1990. In 1999 opened her own commercial portrait business and has been working the past 20+ years in California and Florida. In 2012 Erika expanded her Art including many exhibits and awards. Her most recent accolades; Solo Exhibition Soho Gallery New York; the Co-Jurors Choice award by Joyce Tenneson under the theme “The Intimate Portrait”; She was chosen as a Julia Margaret Cameron finalist for her series “A Message for my Daughter” and was selected as Black and White Magazine’s Portfolio Spotlight winner for her series Sara’s Sojourn. Her quiet and soulful images have been published in numerous magazines such as Black and White Magazine 2014 & 2017, Victoria Magazine 2000 & 2016, Silvershotz Magazine, Shots Magazine, 5×5 Magazine, Bella Grace Magazine, Raine, Shadow & Light and In-Style Magazine. Erika recently has her images being sold around the world and on greeting cards with Palm Press and book covers. She has also self-published 4 books with her series of work.
Uncharted territories by Erika Masterson Photographic artist