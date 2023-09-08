Delaware County Seniors Come out for Sen. Kearney & Rep. Boyd’s Senior Expo in Drexel Hill

Senator Tim Kearney chats with a local senior at the 4th Annual Senior Expo event at the Drexelbrook on Thursday.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA – September 8, 2023 – The annual Senior Expo hosted by Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) and Rep. Heather Boyd (D-Delaware), in partnership with Senior Community Services brought out over 500 senior citizens from all over Delaware County on Thursday.

The highly anticipated event featured more than 60 vendors and is one of Senator Kearney’s most well-attended and talked about community events.

Attendees, which included local seniors, their families, and caregivers, had the opportunity to explore a wide range of resources, including healthcare options, financial advice, and lifestyle enhancements. Throughout the day, guests roamed the event space and engaged with neighbors and local elected officials, all while receiving prizes and essential information tailored to their unique needs and interests.

Senator Kearney, who has spearheaded the expo for the last four years, expressed the significance of the event, stating, “The Senior Expo has become a vital gathering for our community’s seniors, offering them essential resources and a chance to connect with local businesses. Our senior population has contributed so much to our society, and it’s our responsibility to ensure they have access to the support and information they need.”

“I am so thankful to the sponsors of this event, to Senator Kearney and our office staff for putting this great event together, and for all the community members who came together today and learned about senior resources – and just had fun,” said Rep. Boyd. Bringing all these resources together in one place makes life easier for our seniors, and ensures they have access to all the benefits they deserve.”

Representatives from Springfield Pharmacy were also in attendance and provided seniors with flu shots on-site. Additionally, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office brought the Drug-Take-Back bin, where guests could recycle unused or expired medication.

Both Senator Kearney and Rep. Boyd would like to thank this year’s event sponsors for partnering with them to bring much-needed resources to seniors and their families.

Event Sponsors: Humana, YMCA of Eastern Delaware County, Comcast, Clear Captions, Aetna, Home Instead, Shop Rite/ Fresh Grocer, Jefferson Health Plans, AmeriHealth Caritas, and Drexel Hill Arlington Cemetery.

To access more pictures from the 4th Annual Senior Expo, click here.

For more information about this press release, contact Senator Tim Kearney’s office at 610-544-6120.

