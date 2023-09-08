Hylant Expands Presence in the North Carolina Market

Hylant is pleased to announce a footprint expansion with its talent investment residing and working in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill region of North Carolina.

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant is pleased to announce a recent footprint expansion with its talent investment residing and working in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill region of North Carolina. In addition, plans are currently underway to launch a physical office in this area.

Investing in local talent signifies Hylant’s commitment to its clients and highlights their desire to grow in the market. Team members who will be instrumental in spearheading the efforts in the desirable Triangle area include:

Amber Bodette: Currently based in Hylant’s Toledo office, Amber will be relocating to Raleigh as an employee benefits client service executive. Her experience and deep understanding of Hylant's values make her an ideal choice to establish and nurture Hylant’s presence in North Carolina. As Amber undergoes this move to North Carolina, rest assured that Hylant is fully focused on meeting her client's needs seamlessly and considerately.

Becky Mayer: Recently joining Hylant as an employee benefits client service executive, Becky is a resident of Raleigh. Her in-depth knowledge of the area and her expertise in employee benefits will contribute significantly to Hylant’s commitment to serving its clients with excellence.

Troy Vermillion: Joining as an employee benefits client executive, Troy brings a wealth of experience in sales, and his leadership will be pivotal in driving the success of the expansion efforts.

“This expansion allows us to offer our North Carolina clients the highest level of service,” commented Brian Boone, Regional CEO, Southeast. “We are enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead and are confident that we can achieve remarkable success in North Carolina!”