PUBLIC NOTICE – Hunting Season Variances Granted
NEWS
September 8, 2023
Pursuant to LAC 7: XXI.1719(A), farm-raised white-tailed deer may be harvested by killing from October 1 thought January 31. LAC 7:XXI.1719(C) authorizes the Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry to establish, by written order, variances of these dates as the commissioner deems necessary to carry out the purposes of R.S. 3:3101-3108.
In light of the foregoing, and in consideration of their applications for a variance, Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry, Mike Strain, has authorized the following to open their hunting grounds for the purpose of harvesting farm-raised white-tailed deer from September 1, 2023, until September 30, 2023:
- 2 Brothers’ Whitetails, LLC, 56099 Dohm Rd, Loranger, LA 70446
- Old Mill Creek Hunting Club, LLC, License No. 2082, 599 Timothy Church Rd, Springhill, LA 71075, through its owner, Daniel Thomas
- Blackhawk Farms, LLC, License No 1010/1011, 6978 Hwy 15 Vidalia, LA 71373, through its owner Joshua McCoy
This notice will be published in the next issue of the Louisiana Register, in accordance with LAC 7:XXI.1719(C).