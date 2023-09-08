NEWS

PUBLIC NOTICE – Hunting Season Variances Granted

September 8, 2023

Pursuant to LAC 7: XXI.1719(A), farm-raised white-tailed deer may be harvested by killing from October 1 thought January 31. LAC 7:XXI.1719(C) authorizes the Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry to establish, by written order, variances of these dates as the commissioner deems necessary to carry out the purposes of R.S. 3:3101-3108.

In light of the foregoing, and in consideration of their applications for a variance, Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry, Mike Strain, has authorized the following to open their hunting grounds for the purpose of harvesting farm-raised white-tailed deer from September 1, 2023, until September 30, 2023:

2 Brothers’ Whitetails, LLC, 56099 Dohm Rd, Loranger, LA 70446

Old Mill Creek Hunting Club, LLC, License No. 2082, 599 Timothy Church Rd, Springhill, LA 71075, through its owner, Daniel Thomas

Blackhawk Farms, LLC, License No 1010/1011, 6978 Hwy 15 Vidalia, LA 71373, through its owner Joshua McCoy

This notice will be published in the next issue of the Louisiana Register, in accordance with LAC 7:XXI.1719(C).