Clean Meat Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Mosa Meat, Memphis Meats, SuperMeat

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Clean Meat Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Clean Meat market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Mosa Meat (Netherlands), Memphis Meats (United States), SuperMeat (Israel), Integriculture Inc. (Japan), Finless Foods (United States), Higher Steaks (United Kingdom), Appleton Meats (Canada), Biofood Systems Ltd. (Hong Kong), Fork & Goode (United States), Finless Foods Inc. (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Clean Meat market to witness a CAGR of 51.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Clean Meat Market Breakdown by Source (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork, Duck) by End Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausages, Hotdogs) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Clean Meat market size is estimated to increase by USD 18.5 Billion at a CAGR of 51.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4.1 Billion.
Definition:
Clean meat, also known as lab-grown meat or cultured meat, is produced by cultivating animal cells in a lab setting rather than raising and slaughtering animals. It offers an ethical and sustainable alternative to traditional meat production methods.
Market Trends:
Growing consumer demand for sustainable and ethical food options
Market Drivers:
Environmental benefits, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions and land use compared to traditional livestock farming
Market Opportunities:
Market penetration in developed countries with environmentally-conscious consumers
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Clean Meat Market: Online, Offline
Key Applications/end-users of Clean Meat Market: Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausages, Hotdogs
List of players profiled in this report: Mosa Meat (Netherlands), Memphis Meats (United States), SuperMeat (Israel), Integriculture Inc. (Japan), Finless Foods (United States), Higher Steaks (United Kingdom), Appleton Meats (Canada), Biofood Systems Ltd. (Hong Kong), Fork & Goode (United States), Finless Foods Inc. (United States)
