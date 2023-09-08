How and why propagandists try to prove the EU’s dependence on the US – Watch the latest episode of the series ‘What the propaganda is silent about’

State media and pro-government bloggers in Belarus and Russia regularly claim that Europe is not independent in making any decisions, and that the EU is entirely dependent on others, especially the United States. The latest video episode of the project “What the propaganda is silent about”, published on YouTube, examines why this is not true.

Based on facts and data from opinion surveys, the journalists refute the main “messages” of Belarusian and Russian propagandists claiming the complete political, economic and energy dependence of the EU on the USA.

The story is available in Russian with English subtitles.

The YouTube series ‘What the propaganda is silent about’ addresses Russian-speaking audiences with reliable information about the war, and combats Kremlin propaganda and myths, which are actively promoted in Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine, and the wider Eastern Partnership region.

