Methanol dual-fuel vessel christening sends a powerful message
MI is honoured to be here for the christening of Laura Maersk. It’s a demonstration that the shipping industry is fully embracing methanol as a sustainable fuel”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The arrival of the Laura Maersk today in Copenhagen for its official naming marks the end of its maiden voyage and the start of a new era for the maritime industry.
— Greg Dolan, CEO Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute has been onboard since the start, supporting our members AP Moller-Maersk and OCI Fuels (which provided bio-methanol for the voyage) to make this industry-first happen.
Methanol is long proven as a safe, efficient marine fuel and the transition to fully sustainable green biomethanol positions it as a fuel that can make immediate positive contributions to shipping’s journey to net zero.
“MI is honoured to be here for the christening of Laura Maersk. It’s a demonstration that the shipping industry is fully embracing methanol as a sustainable fuel fit for the energy transition and positioned for the future,” added Methanol Institute Chief Executive Officer Greg Dolan who participated in the naming ceremonies.
About the Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.
Gregory Dolan
Methanol Institute
+1 703-248-3636
email us here