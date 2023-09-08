Online On-Demand Home Service Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Angi, Amazon, Urban
Stay up-to-date with Online On-Demand Home Service Market research offered by HTF MI.
The Latest Released Online On-Demand Home Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Online On-Demand Home Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Online On-Demand Home Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Angi Inc. (United States), Hello Alfred (United States), Amazon (United States), Helpling (Germany), YourMechanic (United States), Thumbtack (United States), Airtasker (Australia), AskForTask (Canada), Laurel & Wolf (United States), TaskRabbit (United States), 58.com (China), Urban Company (India), HouseJoy Inc. (India), ByNext (United States)
"According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Online On-Demand Home Service market is expected to see a growth rate of 32.96% and may see the market size of USD32,987.62 Million by 2028, currently pegged at USD4,491.16 Million."
Definition:
An online on-demand home service refers to a platform or app that connects customers with various home services provided by professionals or service providers. These services can range from household repairs, maintenance, cleaning, plumbing, electrical work, gardening, and more. The concept revolves around providing convenience to customers by allowing them to request and schedule services whenever they need them, without the need for lengthy booking processes or prior planning.Popular examples of online on-demand home service platforms include TaskRabbit, Handy, Thumbtack, and UrbanClap (now Urban Company), among others. These platforms have gained popularity due to their convenience, especially for people with busy schedules or those who need immediate assistance with home-related tasks.
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Online On-Demand Home Service Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Online On-Demand Home Service
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Angi Inc. (United States), Hello Alfred (United States), Amazon (United States), Helpling (Germany), YourMechanic (United States), Thumbtack (United States), Airtasker (Australia), AskForTask (Canada), Laurel & Wolf (United States), TaskRabbit (United States), 58.com (China), Urban Company (India), HouseJoy Inc. (India), ByNext (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Online On-Demand Home Service Market Study Table of Content
Online On-Demand Home Service Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Home Care and Design, Repair and Maintenance, Packers and Movers, Home Tutors & Health, Wellness and Beauty] in 2023
Online On-Demand Home Service Market by Application/End Users [Mobile, Desktop]
Global Online On-Demand Home Service Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Online On-Demand Home Service Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Online On-Demand Home Service (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
