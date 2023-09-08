France Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Expected to Reach $252.9 Million by 2030 | CAGR 4.7%

France Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market 2030 Size

France cardiovascular ultrasound market report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The France cardiovascular ultrasound market was valued at $162.97 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $252.90 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. Cardiac ultrasound, also known as echocardiography, refers to the ultrasound imaging of the heart. It examines the structure and function of the heart and related vessels. Image analysis is driven by technology, as diagnosing heart disease requires a fairly detailed view of the heart and blood movement. Therefore, ultrasound systems can be highly specialized for this area. It is a graphic outline of the heart's movement.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, SUPERSONIC IMAGINE, CANON INC. (CANON MEDICAL SYSTEM CORPORATION), ESAOTE S.P.A, SIEMENS AG, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., SAMSUNG GROUP, HITACHI LTD, FUJIFILM HOLDING CORPORATION, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

By technology, it is classified into 2D, 3D & 4D, and Doppler imaging. The 2D segment accounted for maximum France cardiovascular ultrasound market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in the geriatric population and change in lifestyle of the people, which are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, the 3D & 4D segment exhibits fastest growth from 2021 to 2030 owing to increase in the number of heart patients and rise in the awareness of diagnosis via ultrasound devices. Moreover, availability of large number of advanced hospitals, presence of skilled medical professionals, large number of ambulatory centers, and wide usage of medical nonwoven products are anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

By device display, it is classified into color display, and black &white display. The color display segment accounted for maximum market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing advantages of echocardiography over invasive cardiac diagnostic procedures, and surge in incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which are projected to foster the France cardiovascular ultrasound market growth.

By age group, it is classified into adult and pediatric. The adult segment accounted for maximum France cardiovascular ultrasound market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing population of adult people and rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in that age group that are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in late December in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. The disease is caused by a virus, namely, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is transmitted from humans to humans. The ultrasound device manufacturing was disturbed in 2020 due to the slowdown of distribution chain of raw materials. Moreover, the manpower needed for the manufacturing plants could not come to work due to lockdown imposed, which shut down the manufacturing plants of the ultrasound devices. Overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the France cardiovascular ultrasound market was recorded to be negative owing to the factors such as disturbance in the distribution chain, financial problems, scarcity of laborers at manufacturing plants, and decrease in the number of ultrasound diagnosis performed amid the pandemic. However, this situation is expected to change post COVID-19 pandemic in the coming years.

