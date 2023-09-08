End of Fiscal Year: SAM.gov Maintenance Reminder

As the federal government’s end of fiscal year (“EOFY”) rapidly approaches, the Department of Energy (“DoE”) recently released an Acquisition Letter requiring its contracting officers to verify each offeror’s and contractor’s System for Award Management (“SAM.gov”) registration and their representations and certifications.

The DoE Acquisition Letter is a timely reminder also for those federal contractors currently preparing quotes or proposals, or expecting to receive notice of intent to exercise or exercise of options on their contracts. Specifically, FAR 4.1105 and FAR 4.1202 prescribe contract clauses, i.e. FAR 52.204-7, that offerors must be registered in SAM.gov when submitting their proposal or quotation, and must remain registered during award, performance, and through final payment of their contracts.

When contemplating selection of teaming partners or subcontractors, GovContractPros also recommends verifying those teaming partners’ or subcontractors’ SAM.gov profiles to ensure that they are registered and current for their SAM.gov profiles. Reviewing teaming partners’ or subcontractors’ SAM.gov profiles not only ensures that representations regarding small business status and exclusions are current, but also permits timely completion of various reporting of subcontractors during contract performance (e.g., FSRS reporting), as required by FAR 52.204-10.

