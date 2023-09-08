Nevomo performs the world’s first-ever successful tests to confirm trains’ ability to levitate on railway infrastructure

Levitating test vehicle during tests MagRail freight and MagRail passenger MagRail levitating

An upgrade of the existing railway infrastructure would allow MagRail passenger trains to run up to 550 km/h.

For the first time in railway history, a rail vehicle moved not on the existing tracks, but over them, without friction. It shows that our MagRail technology is a solution for more connected Europe. ” — Przemek Ben Paczek

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevomo, a leading European deep-tech company with Polish roots and the developer of the innovative, hyperloop-inspired MagRail technology, unveils a groundbreaking achievement that marks a turning point for the railway industry. Successfully performed tests have proven that railway vehicles could levitate on conventional railway lines. This world-first accomplishment has the potential to revolutionize rail transport, seamlessly merging the traditional rail systems with the future vision of ultra high-speed solutions like the hyperloop.

MagRail tests confirmed that railway vehicles can operate on existing railway infrastructure without any friction. During trials on a more than 720-metre-long section of Nevomo test track in Nowa Sarzyna, Poland, MagRail vehicles reached a speed of 135 km/h demonstrating stable levitation and magnetic guidance on rail infrastructure. The 6-metre-long vehicle weighing 2 tons began levitating at just over 70 km/h, and it went from 0 to 100 km/h in 11 seconds. Ultimately, the high-speed passenger MagRail trains are expected to run up to 550 km/h on railway lines, significantly reducing travel times.

After 3.5 years of research and testing, Nevomo has thus demonstrated that it is possible to retrofit existing rail infrastructure with linear motor and magnetic levitation devices, hence combining the reliability of traditional rail systems with the potential of transformative technologies like Maglev and hyperloop.

“Today marks a landmark moment in Nevomo’s development. For the first time in railway history, a rail vehicle moved not on the existing tracks, but over them, without friction. It shows that our MagRail technology is not just a vision for the future; it is a tangible solution for today. A solution for a greener, more connected Europe. By leveraging existing infrastructure, we offer a cost-effective and environmentally friendly approach to modernizing rail transport, in line with the European Green Deal's objectives," says Przemek Ben Paczek, CEO and Co-Founder of Nevomo.

MagRail changes the way in which we think about the rail travel experience. Instead of running on fixed timetables, MagRail trains will be available to passengers in variable capacity, constantly adapting to current demand in stations, similarly to metro systems – but for inter-city trips. Using Nevomo’s technology, wagons would be able to move on their own and simply adjust the number of carriages per train “on the fly”. For that, upgrading selected sections or entire railway lines would be sufficient, eliminating the need to build entirely new transport infrastructure.

The construction of Europe's longest passive magnetic levitation test track, on which Nevomo has conducted successful tests, was co-financed by the European Union’s European Regional Development Fund under the Intelligent Development Programme. The project is being implemented as part of the “Fast Track” programme of the National Centre for Research and Development.

Nevomo will continue the research and the development of MagRail not only for levitation, but also for further exploration of different applications of the technology to improve efficiency and capacity for rail transportation and finally to start commercializing the first version of MagRail for freight transport in 2024.

To date, for the development of the MagRail technology and its testing, Nevomo has raised €11m of funding (comprising €5.5m equity and €5.5m non-dilutive EU grants). Additionally, last year the company was awarded €17.5m from the European Commission (EIC Accelerator: €2.5m grant and €15m equity). Funds are also being raised for a Pre-Series A round of €7m. Nevomo’s key investors include EIT InnoEnergy and Hütter Private Equity.



