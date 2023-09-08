Meet Young European Ambassadors in Brussels!

As the Young European Ambassadors enters its annual recruitment phase, YEAs have organised an informal meetup in Brussels.

Students and young professionals aged 16-26 will have the chance to network with current YEAs and meet fellow young people interested in the EU and civic activism.

Participants will learn about the YEAs initiative’s activities and gain insights on the application process. There will be a chance to network over food and drinks in the evening.

The event will take place on Wednesday, 13 September at Kamilou (Rue Joseph II, 36) from 18:30 CET.

Please register here.

Registration is mandatory as places are limited. Questions can be directed to alessandro.marcia@hotmail.it and ileanadimartino16@gmail.com

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

The event is part of the YEAs initiative’s intake process which will continue until 1 October 2023.