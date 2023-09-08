Performance Wellness brand HANJAN launches The Hanjan Club, a series of events partnering creators in music and wellness
Performance Wellness brand HANJAN launches The Hanjan Club, a series of events partnering creators in music and wellness
This is our way of kicking off the F1 Singapore festivities and letting people know that Hanjan supports creators, artists, and performers who want to feel their best at all times.”SINGAPORE, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HANJAN, a Singapore-founded performance wellness brand, will hold The Hanjan Club, a series of community events on the evening of September 14 at the Wallich Manor, at the sidelines of F1 Singapore. It aims to engage passionate creators to scale their businesses and interests across wellness, music and performance.
— Xiaoshi Kuik, Co-Founder and Brand Principal of HANJAN
A highlight for the lifestyle gathering is the exclusive music release party of Laurie, a Chinese-French singer, songwriter, model, and actress. She will perform “Molasses,” her first single in her debut album “If You’re Lost, Text Me” which is expected to hit online record stores and streaming platforms this year. Laurie is coming out as an independent solo artiste and has recently co-signed an agreement with hip hop icon Russell Simmons.
For its part, Hanjan will treat its exclusive guests to its product to keep the night fun and productive. Attendees can expect to taste HANJAN Recharge Booster Jelly, the leading detox and anti-hangover jelly stick in Asia and the US. It is a refreshing grape-flavoured jelly booster stick especially created to support the liver to metabolise toxins.
“It’s great to be back in F1 Singapore with a bigger event for like-minded individuals. This is our way of kicking off the festivities and letting people know that Hanjan supports creators, artists, and performers who want to feel their best at all times. And there’s no better way to showcase it than to host the exclusive single release party of the music’s next big act, Laurie,” says Xiaoshi Kuik, Co-Founder and Brand Principal of HANJAN.
For more information, visit and follow @hanjan.store (Instagram and TikTok), as well as @guardiansg (Instagram) and @guardian_sg (TikTok). Fans can also join in on the conversation using the hashtags #HANJANRechargeJelly and #GuardianSG.
###
About Summer International
Summer International is a fast-growing company headquartered in Los Angeles and South Korea that incubates, markets, and distributes a curated portfolio of classic and next-generation beauty, wellness, and lifestyle products around the world.
The company has offices in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, Philippines, and Indonesia, and has distribution in Southeast Asia.
Media Contacts:
HANJAN
hanjan@summerint.com
Ross Manicad
Gushcloud International
+63 9459856111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other