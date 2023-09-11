SINGAPOREAN ARTIST y/x CREATES ‘LIGHT AND BRILLIANCE’ IN COMMEMORATION OF LEE KUAN YEW’S BIRTH CENTENNIAL

First-ever phygital exhibition to be accompanied by blockchain game experience built by Smobler

SINGAPORE, September 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Singaporean artist y/x (Chua Koon Beng), together with Smobler , a leading metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore, will be launching Light and Brilliance (光宗耀祖) into The Sandbox , a leading decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands . There will also be a physical exhibition that will be launched in IMDA Pixel Innovation Center as part of Smobler’s NOVA festival held on 12 September. The exhibition will then head to Yang Gallery at Four Seasons and will run from 13 through 30 September.y/x is a local self-taught artist who makes art through a process and approach of experimentation and materiality. y/x has exhibited in group and solo shows in Singapore since 2002. He is also CEO of Spa Esprit Group, one of Singapore’s best known lifestyle companies.y/x is a self-professed fan of the late founding father of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew (李光耀) whose name literally translates into "light and brightness" and "to bring glory to one's ancestors".Says y/x, “Lee Kuan Yew has not only brought glory to his ancestors but also to Singapore, shining the brightest of light over Singapore during his years as the country’s leader and even posthumously. Singapore would definitely not be what it is today without Lee Kuan Yew.”The launch will be unveiled in a festive atmosphere at NOVA, a phygital experience curated and designed by Smobler to connect communities in the web3 and metaverse space as well as visitors who are attending TOKEN2049 and Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023.Says Loretta Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of Smobler, “The idea to bring Lee Kuan Yew’s legacy in a celebration of art, culture, uniquely Singaporean IPs like the world’s only night race and digital technology in our garden city is what our late Prime Minister envisioned for our little red dot. I recall planting a tree with him as a young Girl Scout over three decades ago. I believe those seeds of progress were sown in me as it did in y/x as we now embark on co-creating a digital ecosystem to allow our youth and community to thrive in light and brilliance.”In celebration of the centennial, anyone who posts a selfie with any artwork taken at the LKY Tribute Exhibition in IMDA PIXEL, Yang Gallery at Four Seasons Linkway or in The Sandbox Game experience can redeem a free cup of coffee at Common Man Coffee Roasters or enjoy a free croissant at Tiong Bahru Bakery between 16 to 30 September with any purchase.About SmoblerSmobler is a turnkey metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore with a strong emphasis on blockchain based gaming, event production and education. Smobler has created a suite of world’s first projects such as a metaverse wedding, the Tools of Rock concert venue and a disability park with SG Enable. It works with legacy brands such as Airbus, Carnegie Mellon, Mahindra, DBS, Starhub and also creates innovative projects such as Metaverse for Good, the inaugural cross chain project with Clay Nation and is curating a series of proprietary IPs such as 3VEREST, Cobbleland, Ichorium Wars and Aloha Surfer. Smobler is backed by The Sandbox and Brinc. For more information, please log on to www.smoblerstudios.com About y/xy/x (Chua Koon Beng) is a local self-taught artist whose artistic interest centers on subject matters that encompass human consciousness and conditions, dualism, and the fabric of our physical reality and spirituality. He has found his ideal language for his investigation through art making and multi- media exploration. Over the past two decades, he has developed a unique style in his art making and has held solo exhibitions. The most notable is "Light and Brilliance" in 2015 held in honor of the late Lee Kuan Yew. To mark the late Mr Lee’s centennial birthday on 16 September 2023 and as a form of personal tribute, y/x is putting up a phygital LKY100 exhibition with the digital rendition on The Sandbox. This will be launched together with the inaugural NOVA event followed by an exhibition in Four Seasons Hotel between 13-30 September 2023. For more information, please follow y/x on Instagram at artistyoverx.About The SandboxThe Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari. Building on the existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.About IMDA PIXELPIXEL supports corporates and start-ups in digital innovation through customized consultation to identify opportunities and develop tech products based on their unique business needs. Powered by the Open Innovation Platform (OIP), corporates can crowdsource for innovative solutions from IMDA’s global network of over 12,000 solution providers. One of the top launchpads in Southeast Asia, PIXEL also houses specialized labs including AR/VR, 5G, Usability Testing, as well as co-working spaces.