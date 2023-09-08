BLUETTI Power Week: Unleash Amazing Power Solutions for Every Scenario
EINPresswire.com/ -- People rely heavily on a steady supply of electricity for almost everything they do, from working, cooking at home to going outdoors off the grid. Power interruptions can be more than just inconvenient; they can disrupt people's lives and even put them at risk. With BLUETTI's upcoming Power Week sale in September, people will transform the way they deal with power outages and live off the grid.
Powering Through Interruptions with Ease
The recent typhoons have caused power outages in many areas in the Philippines, which has brought a lot of inconvenience to life. But with BLUETTI AC300, people can protect themselves and their loved ones from such emergencies.
Modular in design, the AC300 is a 16-outlet, 3,000W inverter that needs to pair with one to four 3,072Wh B300 batteries for a flexible capacity of up to 12,288Wh. During power outages, its 24/7 UPS mode ensures swift power supply to essential household appliances within 20 milliseconds. A basic setup could power an 800W AC refrigerator for 12 hours, a 1,000W microwave for 10 hours, and a 40W CPAP for 260 hours. Need even more power? The Fusion Box Pro (P030A) enables people to combine two AC300 systems, yielding a total output of 6,000W and a capacity of 24,576Wh. This means that their family could live uninterruptedly even during week-long extended outages.
AC300&B300 Was ₱249,800 , Now ₱169,800, Save ₱80,000
Elevating Off-Grid Cabin Living
Escaping to an off-grid cabin offers serenity and connection to nature that's hard to find elsewhere. Whether people are building a cabin from scratch or starting their off-grid life with it, a powerful power source is key to keeping them powered up and connected to the outside world. Enter BLUETTI's AC200MAX, a powerhouse that delivers 2,200W of running power and 4,800W of starting power, enough to run most power tools such as electric saws, drills, and leaf blowers. Meanwhile, its 16 outlets, including four 120V/20A and one 120V/30A AC port, five USB ports, four 12V DC ports, and two wireless charging pads, charge all peiple's batteries, appliances, and electronics. The 2,048Wh power beast supports fast 900W solar charging and can fully top up in 3 to 3.5 hours. As its capacity is expandable to 8,192Wh with two B230 expansion batteries, they can build an off-grid backup for their cabin lifestyle.
Weighing about 36 lbs, the AC180 is a more compact generator for off-grid living. It can dish out 1,800W of power and increase to 2,700W in power lifting mode, to run resistive devices such as dryers and electric kettles. Its responsive UPS features also make it reliable backup power for sudden power failures. This 1,152Wh power station offer a greener and quieter alternative to traditional gas generators.
AC200MAX Was ₱189,800 , Now ₱79,800, Save ₱110,000
AC180 Was ₱75,999, Now ₱49,980, Save ₱26,019
Energizing people's Outdoor Adventures
Summer calls for outdoor escapades, be it hiking, fishing, camping, rafting, or capturing scenic vistas with their camera or drone. BLUETTI's EB3A paired with the PV200 solar panel is the perfect companion. Weighing a mere 10 lbs, this lightweight power station offers 600W of AC power and 268Wh of capacity. It could charge up their 60W drone for 4.5 times, or an iPhone 12 for 25 times. Connecting with a piece of PV200 folding solar panels, the EB3A can be solar-charged at 200W and always remain loaded to fuel their outdoor gadgets.
EB3A+PV200 Was ₱74,600, Now ₱36,399, Save ₱38,201
BLUETTI Power Week is the best time to score top power solutions up to 61% off. Don't miss out on these incredible limited-time offers to save big. For more details please visit: https://www.bluettipower.ph/
About BLUETTI
BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.
