IKRAA Caviar Launches Exclusive Online Store For Luxury Food Connoisseurs
IKRAA Caviar strives to exceed customer expectations, providing the best-farmed caviar in the world with exceptional service.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IKRAA Caviar, a second-generation family business specializing in the finest caviar, announced the launch of its exclusive online store catering to discerning connoisseurs of luxury food. The company offers a selection of the most sought-after varieties of farmed sturgeon caviar, including Imperial Osetra, Kaluga Premium, and Special Reserve Golden Osetra.
Recognizing caviar as the epitome of luxury, IKRAA Caviar leverages its historical relationships to procure the best products at competitive pricing. The company ensures customers can indulge in the finest caviar without compromising quality.
Imperial Osetra Caviar has elegant flavor and beautiful colors. With its big size pearls and brilliant light brown color, it offers a truly indulgent experience. This farm-raised caviar, imported from Asia and Europe, has a pleasingly nutty finish on the palate. The product is perfect for food pairings or enjoying with a mother-of-pearl spoon. The Grade 1 caviar is not frozen, with no chemical preservatives or pasteurization.
Meanwhile, premium handpicked Kaluga caviar is an ideal alternative to beluga caviar. This premium hybrid caviar features medium to large eggs with a firm and smooth texture. Its buttery and mildly salty flavor makes it a true delicacy. Farmers never freeze the farm-raised Kaluga caviar, they do not add any chemical preservatives, and they do not pasteurize it.
"As passionate caviar lovers and purveyors, we dedicate to providing our customers with only the finest caviar available," said Eugene Dozortsev, the founder of IKRAA Caviar. "Thanks to our longstanding connections with leading producers across the globe, we manage to provide competitive pricing without compromising on quality. Customer satisfaction is our top priority, and we strive to exceed expectations with every order."
Caviar, known as IKRA in historic Russian, is considered one of gastronomy's rarest delicacies. The Dozortsev family, with their deep roots in the industry, played a significant role in supplying the United States with Russian Northern Caspian Sea Sturgeon caviar during the wild fishing era. Recognizing the need for sustainable practices, IKRAA consciously sourced farm-raised sturgeon caviar from the finest aquaculture sources worldwide.
The launch of gourmet caviar online store marks a new chapter in the company's legacy, bringing the finest caviar directly to luxury food enthusiasts' doorsteps. The user-friendly website allows customers to explore product offerings, learn about caviar, and place orders conveniently. IKRAA's commitment to quality extends beyond its products to its exceptional customer service, guaranteeing a seamless and satisfying shopping experience.
About IKRAA Caviar -
IKRAA is a second-generation family business that buys and sells the world's finest caviar. With over 35 years of experience, IKRAA is renowned for its commitment to quality, passion for caviar, and dedication to customer satisfaction. The company sources farm-raised sturgeon caviar from the finest aquaculture producers worldwide, ensuring a sustainable and premium selection for its customers.
