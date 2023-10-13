Lift Up Atlanta Sets Sights on Helping 1,000 Children in Need This Holiday Season

Lots of Toys for Children in Need

Adopt a child in need this Christmas and see the biggest smile

HAMPTON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-profit’s leaders are asking for the public’s help in making its Christmas toy giveaway program a success

There’s nothing better than the joy on a child’s face Christmas morning when they come downstairs and see gifts under the tree. But for many Atlanta families, creating that joy can be a challenge when financial resources are tight. This holiday season, Lift Up Atlanta is calling on the public’s help to get into the giving spirit to help make the holidays brighter for some of the area’s neediest families through its Christmas toy giveaway program.

Lift Up Atlanta is a non-profit formed in 2011 that helps Atlanta area families with basic needs such as food, clothing, household goods, school supplies, and more. Part of its mission is to ease the burden on families during the holiday season with its annual toy drive.

This year’s program is set to run from November 24-December 9. During this time, sponsors can adopt a child, purchase 3-5 items from their wish list, and give their family a gift card for a Christmas food basket. Those who wish to help can also give financial donations to the program to support its mission in purchasing gifts for area children.

The program has been successful in the past due to the public’s support, so this year, program organizers have set a goal of serving 1,000 children in need this holiday season.

“The holidays are a time of giving, and our friends and neighbors across Atlanta have shown up year after year to show their support for area families in need,” said Roz Garner, executive director and founder of Lift Up Atlanta. "Without the support of our generous donors, programs like our Christmas toy giveaways aren't possible, and Atlanta's neediest families will go without over the holidays. We're calling on the public to help make this Christmas season brighter for children in need."

To keep informed of Lift Up Atlanta's holiday gift program or to make a financial donation, visit liftupatlanta.org.