Global Industrial Refrigeration: An Emerging Sector with Huge Growth Potential

Industrial Refrigeration Market Expected to Reach $41.7 Billion by 2032

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial refrigeration is a specialized domain focused on the cooling and freezing of extensive industrial operations and machinery. This field holds utmost significance within sectors such as food and beverage, chemical manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals where precise temperature management plays a pivotal role in preserving product integrity and ensuring safety.

Industrial refrigerators are commonly employed for storing large quantities of temperature-sensitive goods and are designed to sustain harsh industrial conditions. Industrial refrigerators frequently feature sophisticated temperature control systems and can uphold precise temperature ranges.

Industrial refrigeration systems are different from residential or commercial refrigeration systems due to their size and complexity. They have components like condensers, advanced control systems, evaporators, and compressors that are specifically designed to manage heavy-duty cooling loads. According to the latest analysis by Allied Market Research, the global industrial refrigeration market is estimated to display notable growth throughout the forecast timeframe.

The global industrial refrigeration industry is experiencing growth due to an expansion of cold chain, pharmaceutical, food and beverage industry and rise in industrialization in emerging economies.

An Increasing Shift Towards Natural Refrigerants:

Refrigerants are fluids responsible for transferring heat from one location to another. They transform their physical state due to variations in temperature and pressure. Refrigerants play a crucial role in the industrial refrigeration cycle and there has been a notable shift towards the adoption of natural refrigerants by several manufacturers. In recent years, the utilization of natural refrigerants in industrial refrigeration has gained traction. CO2, hydrocarbons, and ammonia stand out as natural refrigerants. They are not only eco-friendly but also energy-efficient when compared to conventional synthetic refrigerants.

Natural refrigerants have a lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) as compared to traditional refrigerants like hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). They seem to be a sustainable choice as they do not contribute to ozone depletion or climate change. These natural refrigerants are non-toxic, non-flammable, and non-corrosive, which makes them a powerful alternative to synthetic refrigerants. Additionally, their reduced risk of leakage significantly reduces the potential hazards and environmental harm.

Johnson Controls International (JCI) acquired the M&M Carnot, CO2 Refrigeration Company in June 2023

Johnson Controls has completed its acquisition of M&M Carnot, a prominent manufacturer based in the United States that specializes in industrial CO2 refrigeration equipment and controls.

Situated in Trois Rivières, Quebec, Canada, and Annapolis, Maryland, M&M Carnot stands as one of the leading suppliers in North America for trans-critical CO₂ solutions, involving heat pumps and customized offerings designed for data centers. With this acquisition, Johnson Controls aims to further bolster its expanding array of industrial CO2 equipment within its portfolio.

Claude Allain, president, of Johnson Controls HVAC/R and data centers, stated "In our industry, it's an exciting time where we're constantly exploring fresh prospects to expedite the implementation and acceptance of secure and environmentally friendly solutions and services."

David Sholtis, CEO, of M&M Carnot, claimed, "We are excited to partner with the global leader, Johnson Controls, to further our commitment to delivering sustainable, eco-friendly refrigeration solutions that prioritize safety for both individuals and the environment."

To sum up, the global industrial refrigeration industry is expanding rapidly with technological advancements and a shift towards sustainability. And it will grow even higher in the forthcoming years.

