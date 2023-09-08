THE GREEN SILK ROAD - the epic road trip documentary showing how China & Europe work together to build a greener future
A wide shot of the epic wind turbines which are dotted across the plains of Las Loras, in northern Spain. The Chinese wind farm operated by CTG has been welcomed by locals who say it's brought new economic and social opportunities where there was once onl
Reporter Emma Keeling speaks to CMC spokeswoman Kelly about how Hungarian locals have embraced the solar farm in Kaposvar.
Amid a growing climate emergency and cost of living crisis, China is playing a crucial role in helping Europe to embrace affordable renewable energy.
Without China, the current energy transition in Europe is most likely delayed and we don't even know whether it's really possible.”LONDON, UK, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid a growing climate emergency and cost of living crisis, China is playing a crucial role in helping Europe to embrace affordable renewable energy. In the GREEN SILK ROAD, CGTN Europe reporter Emma Keeling takes us on an epic journey across the continent to meet the companies and people who are benefiting from investment as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). From battery storage facilities in the UK; to solar power plants in Hungary and Greece; to wind farms in Spain; Chinese infrastructure and technology is also helping Europe to meet its ambitious green energy targets of reducing emissions and embracing renewables by 2030.
— Prof. Christoph Nedophil Wang
As Emma finds on her travels, the impact is not just being felt at a company or state level; ordinary people are benefiting immensely: whether it’s Kostas, the formerly unemployed security guard who has been retrained to operate a solar power plant in Greece and is now able to support his family financially; or the village in Segovia in Spain which is creating a new prototype for sustainable living thanks to Chinese solar energy technology; or Mate, the Hungarian graduate who was able to stay in his home country with his pregnant wife rather than seeking employment abroad thanks to a job with a Chinese firm- the reality is the Green BRI is having a deep and personal impact on ordinary people.
We also hear from prominent experts such as Christoph Nedopil Wang, a member of the Belt and Road Initiative Green Coalition; Margaret Chen, the founder of the China-Spain club which fosters links between Chinese and Spanish businessmen; and Ignacio Herrero Ruiz, the Executive Vice President of CTG Europe and an expert in green finance and energy.
We will be left with a unique picture of how the Belt and Road Initiative is helping to reshape lives across Europe from the grassroots to the state level, building a greener future for all.
You can watch on CGTN's television channel; on YouTube @cgtneurope; and online at cgtn.com/europe from September 9.
CGTN Europe is an award-winning Chinese public broadcaster based in London, UK with a mission to increase cross-cultural understanding and reflect the multipolar world by highlighting emerging stories and perspectives. CGTN Europe productions include The Secret Betrayal, an investigative documentary which won the Bronze Social Justice Reporting Award at the 2023 New York Film Festival, and the environment awareness-raising documentary Danube – Life of a River which won a Webby in 2020. CGTN Europe broadcast 2 hours of television news and features programming from London 7 days a week, you can also find us on various digital platforms.
