Gushcloud CEO Althea Lim recognized as Overall Winner at Women Entrepreneur Awards 2023
It's crucial to influence our children and grandchildren with the right values because they will be the next generation governing our homes.”SINGAPORE, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gushcloud International Co-Founder and Group CEO Althea Lim was recognized as Overall Winner for the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) category at the 2023 Women Entrepreneur Awards (WEA).
— Althea Lim, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Gushcloud International
Under Althea’s leadership, Gushcloud has evolved from an influencer marketing company to a global content and commerce powerhouse powered by the creator economy. Currently, Gushcloud operates in 11 countries across Asia and the US, boasting a team of over 300 employees.
In her acceptance speech, Althea Lim said, “When we started Gushcloud 12 years ago, the key reason was that we wanted our children and grandchildren to have proper values that they learn and consume from online media, more than from television or radio. It's crucial to influence them with the right values because they will be the next generation governing our homes.”
Althea expressed her gratitude to Gushcloud Co-Founder Vincent Ha, her long-time friends, and the company’s executives, crediting them for teaching her about “music, culture, entertainment, and how they can influence the world.” She also highlighted hip-hop as the reason that “Gushcloud can stand in front of Hollywood today.”
Lawrence Leow, the CEO and Chairman of Crescendas Group and head of the awards judging panel, said they were impressed by Lim’s “ability to grow a Singapore company into one with a global presence powered by strong content and intellectual property.”
Meanwhile this year’s Guest of Honour was Low Yen Ling, the Minister of State for Culture, Community, and Youth, and for Trade and Industry. In her keynote address, she shared the good news that more women are taking on leadership roles in Singapore. In fact, one in eight Singapore companies have a female CEO, holding the record for having more than double the average global number.
History and significance of WEA
The fourth edition of the WEA returned to the Pan Pacific Hotel Singapore after a three-year hiatus during the pandemic. The awarding ceremony celebrated and highlighted 17 women business leaders for their contributions to Singapore’s business community, economy, and social community.
The WEA aims to celebrate and cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit of women in Singapore, extending to initiatives to help drive the development and growth of women entrepreneurs, from mentoring, education, networking, to capital raising development.
This year's event introduced two new awards to celebrate the achievements of women. The Large/Listed Companies category honors entrepreneurs, while the Corporate category acknowledges C-suite executives and women professionals operating businesses or non-governmental organizations. The event received over 80 nominations across four categories: SMEs, Large/Listed Companies, Corporate, and the Phoenix Award.
Exclusive to this year’s ceremony, the special Phoenix Award was created to recognise five past award winners who guided their businesses through the difficulties that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, please visit the WEA website: https://wea-sg.com/.
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global content and commerce company powered by the creator economy. It connects audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 250 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
