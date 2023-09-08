Chinese-French artiste Laurie launches new english single "Molasses"; co-signs with hip hop icon Russell Simmons
I'm grateful for Russell Simmons for agreeing to co-sign me on my journey. It has given me a boost of confidence and I have learnt how to be a better artist through his guidance.”SINGAPORE, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinese-French artiste Laurie is set to launch her latest single “Molasses'' during an exclusive release party at Wallich Manor, Singapore on September 14, powered by The Hanjan Club. The 26 year-old singer-songwriter will perform her single as part of her forthcoming english debut album, “Text Me If You’re Lost” within the year. Furthermore, she will announce her co-signing with Hip Hop mogul, Russell Simmons.
“Molasses and all the songs in the album were born from my journey of discovering my sound, my artistry, and my courage. I realised that there is no limit to my creativity and that I always had power over voices in my head that kept telling me otherwise all these years. Right now, I’m just excited for the world to know me and my story through my music. After years of feeling lost, I can now finally say I have found myself,” says Laurie.
She adds, “I’m also extremely grateful for Russell Simmons for agreeing to co-sign me on my journey. It has given me a boost of confidence and I have learnt how to be a better artist through his guidance.”
Laurie started her career as a contestant at a televised competition for songwriters in China called The Next Banger. Since breaking into the music industry last year, Laurie has released six songs, “Fantasize”, “Don’t Talk To Me”, “Do Me”, “Power”, “Honey Bunny”, and “他说YDGAD”. She recently made headlines for performing at the Team Wang Human Remix 2022 party at Marquee Singapore; and was the starting act for asian pop idol, Jackson Wang’s concerts in Singapore and Paris.
