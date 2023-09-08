OREA and Souqh Unveil New Affinity Member Benefit Program, Elevating Realtor Services for Enhanced Homeownership
OREA and Souqh introduce an affinity member benefit program aimed at empowering Ontario REALTORS® to enhance the homeownership journey for their clients.
Souqh addresses a longstanding void by unifying the homeownership experience for Canadians.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) and Souqh (pronounced 'sook'), a pioneering property technology company based in Toronto, have joined forces to introduce an innovative affinity member benefit program aimed at empowering Ontario REALTORS® to enhance the homeownership journey for their clients.
— Tania Artenosi, President of OREA
The collaborative effort between OREA and Souqh marks a significant leap in the real estate landscape. This groundbreaking program offers all 96,000 OREA Members access to Souqh's centralized homeownership hub, a comprehensive solution that simplifies and streamlines various aspects of homeownership, allowing Realtors to provide unparalleled services to their clients.
Realtors leveraging this platform gain the ability to offer their clients a centralized hub, where homeowners can seamlessly collaborate with their Realtor and preferred partners. The platform facilitates numerous crucial tasks, including applying for home financing, scheduling property inspections, conducting virtual closings with legal professionals, arranging moving services, and managing comprehensive home renovation projects – all from one centralized homeownership hub.
Tania Artenosi, President of OREA, emphasized the member-centric approach, stating, "At OREA, our mission centers around providing our Members with cutting-edge tools to serve their clients effectively. Souqh addresses a longstanding void by unifying the homeownership experience for Canadians. As a pioneering move, OREA is the first provincial association to offer the Souqh homeownership hub to all Members as a valuable affinity benefit."
Under the framework of this affinity partner program, real estate brokerages stand to benefit significantly. By subscribing to Souqh's brokerage plan, brokerages can realize annual savings exceeding $2,000, ensuring premium access for all Realtors within the brokerage. Individual Realtors opting for independent Souqh licenses can also enjoy substantial annual savings through the OREA affinity member benefit.
Souqh's revolutionary approach to the real estate market streamlines the intricate processes of purchasing, selling, managing, and maintaining a home. The platform bridges gaps that historically fragmented services, resulting in a superior homeownership experience for Canadians. The complexities arising from multiple service providers in real estate and home services are alleviated through the Souqh homeownership hub, where users can effortlessly monitor transactions, services, and documents with a simple click.
Ahmer Rafiq, President & CEO of Souqh, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "Collaborating with OREA is a significant milestone, propelling us closer to our vision of a simplified, contemporary homeownership experience for Canadians."
Since its inception in July 2022, Souqh has garnered substantial traction across Ontario, capturing the interest of both users and service providers. Presently, the platform boasts a roster of over 3,000 service providers, attracting over 25,000 monthly visits, and establishing strong affiliations with various real estate boards and associations across Ontario.
Members and Member Boards can receive details regarding the Souqh affinity member benefit on the OREA member benefits portal using https://orea.com/resources/member-discounts
About OREA
The Ontario Real Estate Association represents 96,000 brokers and salespeople who are members of the 34 real estate boards throughout the province. OREA serves its REALTOR® members through a wide variety of professional publications, educational programs, advocacy, and other services.
About Souqh
Souqh is a software company based out of Toronto, Ontario, with a vision to simplify the homeownership experience for Canadians. The streamlined, collaborative nature of the platform allows Realtors to effortlessly connect and collaborate with clients and partners using a centralized homeownership hub, thus delivering personalized experiences throughout the homeowner journey and creating long-lasting relationships.
To learn more about the transformative impact of Souqh on the Canadian real estate landscape, visit https://souqh.ca/ or reach out to hello@souqh.ca
