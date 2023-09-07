Governor Newsom Announces Appointments  9.7.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Sridevi Ponnala, of Fremont, has been appointed to the Dental Hygiene Board of California. Ponnala has been Chief Integration Officer at the Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center since 2021, where she has held several positions since 2010, including Chief Dental Officer and Dental Director. She was Adjunct Faculty in the Chabot Dental Hygiene Program at the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District from 2016 to 2019. She was Clinical Director at the Native American Health Center from 2007 to 2010. Ponnala is a member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association, Southern Alameda County Dental Society and the Hayward Chamber of Commerce. She earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of California, San Francisco School of Dentistry and a Master of Business Administration degree from California State University East Bay. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ponnala is a Democrat.

Maria Cristina Garcia, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists. Garcia has been a Cybersecurity Risk Specialist at the Sacramento Municipal Utility District since 2023 and was an IT Technician there from 2018 to 2023. She was a Legislative Intern for the California Peace Officers’ Association in 2018. She earned a Master of Science degree in Cybersecurity Operations and Leadership from the University of San Diego and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from California State University Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Garcia is a Democrat.

Michael S. Hartley, of Madera, has been reappointed to the Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists, where he has served since 2020. Hartley has been President of Bedrock Engineering Inc. since 2008. He was Survey Manager at Michael Sutherland and Associates from 1991 to 2008. Hartley is a board member of the American Council of Engineering Companies and a corporate member of the California Land Surveyors Association. He is a member of the California State University, Fresno GME Advisory Council and the Geomatics Engineering Foundation. Hartley earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Surveying Engineering from California State University, Fresno. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hartley is a Republican.

Tanya Bilezikjian, of Anaheim, has been appointed to the 32nd District Agricultural Association, Orange County Fair Board of Directors. Bilezikjian has been Chief of Staff and Vice President at MNS Engineers Inc. since 2023. She held several positions at Michael Baker International from 2005 to 2023, including Vice President and Civil Engineer. She was a Staff Engineer at Environmental Engineering and Contracting in 2004. She was a Water Resources Control Engineer for the San Diego and Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Boards from 2001 to 2003. She is a member of the California Stormwater Quality Association and Co-Chair of its 2023 conference. Bilezikjian is a member of the Anaheim Public Utilities Board of Directors. She earned a Master of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Irvine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Bilezikjian is a Democrat.

Dimetria Jackson, of Irvine, has been appointed to the 32nd District Agricultural Association, Orange County Fair Board of Directors. Jackson has been a Broker Associate for eXp Realty of California since 2021 and Principal at the Law Offices of Dimetria Jackson since 2018. She was a Contract Attorney for Lexolution from 2019 to 2021. Jackson held several positions at Nano Financial Holdings-Nano Banc EVP from 2017 to 2018, including General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer. She was a Freelance Attorney for Montage Legal Group from 2011 to 2012 and 2016 to 2019. She was Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability for Golden State Foods from 2012 to 2016. Jackson held several positions at First American Trust from 2000 to 2009, including Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary. She is a member of the Collaborative Courts Foundation Board and the International School of Orange County Board of Trustees. Jackson is a Past President of the Orange County Bar Association. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from Dartmouth College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Jackson is a Democrat.

