NOVA TO BRING PHYGITAL ART, GAMING AND “LIVE” ENTERTAINMENT TOGETHER IN CONJUNCTION WITH TOKEN 2049

An immersive phygital experience in IMDA PIXEL by Smobler, The Sandbox, Unstoppable Domains and Ledger in collaboration with Clay Nation

SINGAPORE, September 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Smobler , a leading metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore, has announced the debut of its phygital experience, NOVA. The event will take place at IMDA Pixel Innovation Center on September 12, ahead of TOKEN2049 and Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023.NOVA is a celebration of the communities that are created by and connected with the Smobler ecosystem. It is an in-real-life (IRL) experience hosted in sync with large-scale crypto & web3 events to allow community members around the world to come together to meet, interact and foster collaborations in the burgeoning open metaverse.The inaugural edition of NOVA is presented by Smobler together with The Sandbox , a leading decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands ; Unstoppable Domains, the largest web3 domain name provider and digital identity platform; and Ledger, the most trusted hardware wallet provider, in collaboration with Clay Nation, a multi-dimensional clay animation and digital collectible project.“The metaverse is not a replacement of the real world but an augmentation of the varied identities we already inhabit. As we create more immersive, interoperable and pandemic proof experiences in the digital space, we still believe in the transformative power of human capital. We should never underestimate the value of a firm handshake and a genuine smile across the room. The best ideas in the world begin with a simple hello,” says Loretta Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of Smobler.“It is important to show how the metaverse is an extension of our physical world where anyone can be creative and make connections in an inclusive virtual space to learn new skills and prepare themselves for future jobs in the digital economy. The NOVA phygital experience organized by Smobler in the heart of IMDA’s PIXEL demonstrates how Singapore is participating in this digitization movement and creating a blueprint for others to follow,” says Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox.Smobler, a portfolio company of The Sandbox, has been onboarded into IMDA Pixel since June. The hub is 28,000 square feet of innovation space for ideation, experimentation and is one of the top ten launchpads in Southeast Asia.NOVA will commence with a performance led by Andy Benjamin Cai, a veteran dancer who was chosen as the Chief Choreographer for the Singapore National Day Parade 2017 and 2022. He says, “Loretta gave me my first big break into professional theater fifteen years ago. She is known for exploring new artistic expressions, pushing the boundaries of creativity with intention, imagination and fun! I am ecstatic to pay it forward with budding creators and experimental technology!”There will be a panel discussion moderated by Chen on “Trust Matters: Building in a Broken World”, joined by Borget, Alexandre Lemarchand, Vice President of Global Sales of Ledger, Lenna Onto, Founder and CEO of Clay Nation and Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains.Carter, who recently launched her book “The Tiger and The Rabbit: Harnessing the Power of the Metaverse, Web3, and AI for Business Success, A Business Fable” will share valuable lessons on digital identity, community, and data ownership as well as conduct a book signing.“This event is powerful as it brings together the ecosystem. The power of digital identity in Web3 is a transformative force when embraced collectively by partners and users. It is the cornerstone that builds trust, enables secure interactions and empowers individuals to take control of their online presence.” Adds Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains, “Together, we are not just navigating the digital frontier; we are shaping it, forging a path towards a more decentralized, secure, and user-centric online world.”Another highlight of the event is the exhibition of Light and Brilliance (光宗耀祖) by Singaporean artist y/x and the launch of its digital equivalent in The Sandbox. y/x whose real name is Chua Koon Beng is also CEO of Spa Esprit Group, one of Singapore’s best known lifestyle companies,“This is the first time that I am planning and presenting a phygital exhibition. I am heartened to be able to bring to the audience a series of works paying tribute to the late Mr. Lee Kuan Yew. This will be a deep and rich experience through a The Sandbox game that will reach out to a younger demographic across geographies alongside a physical exhibition at the Four Seasons.”There will also be attractive giveaways and performances by Singaporean entertainers Leland and Inch Chua who will be announcing her Music For Good partnership with Smobler and The Sandbox.NOVA is on for one day only from 10am to 2pm.To reserve your spot, log on to https://nova2023.peatix.com/