Hospital Products Australia And Harris Data Integrity Solutions Partner to Spearhead Patient Data Integrity Revolution

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospital Products Australia (HPA), a prominent leader in delivering cutting-edge medical equipment and healthcare solutions, and Harris Data Integrity Solutions, the leading provider of best-in-class patient data integrity services and software, are excited to unveil a groundbreaking collaboration that marks a monumental leap in the realms of healthcare and technology. Under the partnership, HPA assumes a pivotal role alongside Harris Data Integrity Solutions to tackle the challenge of duplicated patient records within Australia’s evolving Electronic Health Records (EHRs) landscape.

Renowned for its unwavering dedication to excellence in providing top-notch medical products and services, HPA stands as a trusted ally for healthcare institutions across the region. This strategic partnership with Harris Data Integrity Solutions not only bolsters HPA’s commitment to excellence but also underscores its active role in incorporating advanced data management strategies that elevate patient care, streamline operations, and empower healthcare professionals with precise and timely information.

Shawn Wigham, Managing Director of HPA, affirmed the collaboration’s significance, stating: “At HPA, we recognise the critical role of data integrity in transforming healthcare. Teaming up with Harris Data Integrity Solutions enables us to leverage their expertise in comprehensive data cleanups. By coupling EHR systems’ potential duplicate/crossover reports with Harris Data Integrity Solutions’ proprietary duplicate technology and skilled patient identity experts, we’re set to achieve transformative outcomes, eliminating duplicate patient records and ensuring accurate patient identification.”

Harris Data Integrity Solutions delivers industry-leading data integrity services and software to reduce duplicate medical records and minimize the ongoing cost of maintaining quality patient data. This includes a team of credentialled and highly experienced identity experts performing Master Patient Index (MPI) and Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) cleanup services with Harris Data Integrity Solutions’ proprietary automated duplicate resolution technology and third-party data sources.

“At Harris Data Integrity Solutions, we are committed to delivering the ongoing innovation necessary to meet the changing needs of patients and healthcare organizations. This partnership with HPA is a natural extension of that commitment by arming hospitals and health systems with the tools and expertise they need to maintain the integrity of their patient data,” said Lora Hefton, Executive Vice President of Harris Data Integrity Solutions. “Eliminating duplicate and overlaid patient records mitigates the damage caused by a compromised MPI/EMPI, improving patient care, safety, and outcomes and optimizing health IT investments.”

The collaboration between Hospital Products Australia and Harris Data Integrity Solutions stands poised to usher in a new era of enhanced patient care, streamlined operations, and fortified data integrity, with HPA’s active involvement fuelling the innovative transformation.

About HPA

HPA is a leading health solutions provider focused on sourcing the most innovative products to support medical staff in saving and enhancing lives. The HPA team advises, supplies, and manages all equipment required for patient care, including ICT and carts, patient monitoring and life support, surgical solutions, infrastructure, and, most recently, software to improve patient care and increase efficiency.

A combination of experience, knowledge, and a global supplier network enables HPA to offer the convenience of single-source procurement for all hospitals, day surgeries, and aged care facilities across Australia and New Zealand. The company is a distributor of leading global brands, including GCX, Derungs, DT Research, Mindray, and Zebra Technologies. HPA’s ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 27001 certifications highlight dedication to quality, complemented by a patient and customer-centric approach.

HPA has headquarters in Sydney, with offices in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth, ensuring responsive service and support for healthcare providers nationwide. For more information, visit www.hpaust.com.

About Harris Data Integrity Solutions

Harris Data Integrity Solutions delivers industry-leading data integrity services and software to reduce duplicate medical records and minimize the ongoing cost of maintaining quality patient data. Created by the integration of two data integrity powerhouses, Just Associates, Inc. and QuadraMed® Corporation, Harris Data Integrity Solutions offers the unparalleled depth and breadth of industry expertise and the commitment to ongoing innovation necessary to meet the changing needs of patients and healthcare organizations. Designed to address the broad spectrum of challenges associated with patient matching and data integrity, its suite of advanced technology solutions and services includes CuraMatch™ automated duplicate resolution, SmartIX™ Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) and MPI Clean-up Services. For more information, visit www.harrisdataintegritysolutions.com.

