Innovative Nordlys System from Candela Arrives at Elite Laser Esthetics
Elite Laser Esthetics is the only Medical Spa in Hialeah with this contemporary treatment technology
I know our clients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system.”HIALEAH, FL, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Laser Esthetics is proud to announce that their medical spa now offers the revolutionary Nordlys™ Light & Bright system from Candela. The Nordlys™ platform was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year, and was featured on the Today Show on NBC. Elite Laser Esthetics is the first medical spa in Hialeah to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art facility.
— Yosdan Lusbel and Alfredo Campos
The Nordlys™ Light & Bright is a unique Intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy that incorporates two types of light therapy in a single treatment for comprehensive skin rejuvenation. It can improve the tone and texture of skin quickly and effectively with minimal downtime.
The platform allows aesthetic specialists to simultaneously treat:
Redness and vascular lesions
Age spots, unwanted freckles, and other dark spots
Textural irregularities
Sun damage
Overall tone and appearance of skin
During a Nordlys™ Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers light energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy, creating targeted tissue damage that destroys built-up melanin and other unwanted pigments. IPL photorejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and improve its overall elasticity.
"I am so excited to be the first in the area to bring the Nordlys system to our clients. I have to say the Nordlys is a major step forward in IPL technology,” said Yosdan Lusbel, co-owner at Elite Laser Esthetics. “As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it for our medical spa,” co-owner, Alfredo Campos, added.
The Nordlys system is powerful but more comfortable than other IPL treatment options. The device is quiet in operation, features multiple settings, and even includes a patient database to track treatments.
“I know our clients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system." Lusbel and Campos state.
For more information on Nordlys or Elite Laser Esthetics visit https://www.elitelaseresthetic.com/ or call or text (305) 560-4144.
About Elite Laser Esthetics
Elite Laser Esthetics, nestled in the vibrant city of Hialeah, FL, stands as the ultimate destination for premium medical spa experiences. With a rich legacy spanning over 14 years, our mission revolves around delivering personalized esthetic and spa treatments that transcend expectations.
Our philosophy is rooted in the belief that every individual deserves tailored care and attention. Beyond offering exceptional treatments, we are dedicated to empowering our clients with knowledge and information, enabling them to make informed decisions about their well-being.
What sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to customer service excellence. As you step into our sanctuary, a sense of tranquility envelops you, and our team is devoted to ensuring your comfort and support throughout your journey.
Serving the Miami area, including Hialeah, Doral, Weston, and Miami Lakes, Elite Laser Esthetics is the premier choice for a wide range of treatments, from facial rejuvenation to hair removal, microneedling, and more. Our expertise extends beyond the surface, focusing on delivering transformative experiences that leave you feeling revitalized and invigorated.
Discover the true essence of personalized esthetic care at Elite Laser Esthetics. Visit www.elitelaseresthetics.com or reach out to contact@elitelaseresthetics.com for inquiries and appointments.
Yosdan Lusbel and Alfredo Campos
Elite Laser Esthetics
+1 305-560-4144
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram