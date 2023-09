CloudScann Inc. Launches Innovative SaaS for Incident Management Procedures

Dan Kerning, CEO

With VisualC3, we balance tech and human resources for Situational Awareness as a Service, recognizing YOU as the smartest sensor.” — Dan Kerning, CEO

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- CloudScann, Inc., a leading innovator in Software as a Service (SaaS) web applications, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking newest product, VisualC3 (VC3). This cutting-edge SaaS is set to redefine incident reporting and escalation procedures by seamlessly integrating 911 dispatchers into existing workflows for the Education, Property Management, Lone Workers, Transportation, and Logistics industry applications.VC3 is the result of years of meticulous development and a deep understanding of the needs and preferences of today's tech-savvy consumers. With its user-friendly interface and feature-rich functionality, it promises to make incident reporting and escalation simpler, more efficient, and more enjoyable than ever before.Key features include SeeItSendIt, GuardMe, Check-In, SOS Panic Button, Dispatch, Places, and direct 911 integration.Key workflows that VC3 can assist with by industry are:Education• Missing student• Active Shooter• Fires• Inclement weather advisories• Vandalism• Assembly during fire drills• Off-campus field trip check-insProperty Management• Noise Complaints• Lease Violations• Tenant Disputes• Parking Issues• Medical emergencies• Building systems upkeep• Repair and restoration oversight• Utilities management• Security guard supervisionLone Workers• Assault and battery incidents• Harassment or discrimination• Payment disputes• Client misconduct• Location sharing during independentmeetingsTransportation and Logistics• Vandalism• Emergency management• Employee incidents• Environmental incidents• Smooth shift changesCEO/Founder of CloudScann, Daniel Kerning, has over 20 years of experience working with various IT infrastructures. Dan invented and has patents pertaining to the VisualC3 concept as he witnessed the convergence of IT and Physical Security over the last 20 years.Dan is also a proud Navy Flight Officer Veteran, and his combined experience both as a Veteran and an IT Expert aided in his understanding of market needs for incident reporting in the 21st Century. Coining the phrase "Situational Awareness as a Service" or "SAaaS" for short, is a direct result of this. Through his time in the Navy, a takeaway of remaining aware of your surroundings is of paramount importance, and carrying this concept into the development of VC3 has been a benchmark for its success. Dan has also been committed to making our communities safer with both the invention of VC3 and by giving back to the Veteran community through the direct hiring of fellow veterans.For more information about VC3 and CloudScann, please visit www.VisualC3.com to explore the comprehensive suite of features, request more information, or set up a live demonstration.#SeeItSendIt #TheSmartestSensorIsYou #VC3 #SAaaS #StaySafe