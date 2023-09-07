Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald’s Statement on the Passing of Patricia Mau-Shimizu, Executive Director of the Hawai‘i State Bar Association

I was heartbroken to learn of the passing yesterday of Pat Mau-Shimizu. Pat was truly one-of-a-kind. She was a widely-respected leader who used her vast knowledge of state government and countless friendships to bring people together for the common good. Most recently, she quickly organized volunteer legal assistance hotlines to support people on Maui, along with a drive to collect food and other donations from attorneys. She worked hard on behalf of Hawai‘i’s attorneys, enthusiastically supporting programs that developed a new generation of bar leaders. And, she tirelessly supported a strong and effective judiciary. She was a trusted mentor and friend to many people across the state, all of whom benefited from the wisdom that came with her years of experience at the state capitol and at HSBA. I deeply valued her friendship and her wise, common-sense advice. She will be greatly missed, and on behalf of the judiciary, our thoughts and aloha go out to her daughter Melissa, her brother Marvin, and her parents.

