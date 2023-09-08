Top experts launch AGS, independent grading and authentication service for petroliana and other antique advertising

L to R: AGS’s president Dan Morris and founding CEO John Mihovetz hold two high-scoring porcelain signs that have both received an AGS certification decal and custom-printed certification card.

An exceptional example of a 1930s porcelain Super Shell pump plate, which received an AGS-certified score of 95. Every item authenticated by AGS experts receives a custom-printed AGS decal and certification card.

The back of the 1930s porcelain Super Shell pump plate with its AGS certification decal, and an image of the item as it appears on the reverse side of the corresponding custom certification card

A close-up of the Super Shell pump plate’s custom-printed AGS decal, which displays the item’s unique inventory number, its certified score and a QR code linking the item directly to the AGS database