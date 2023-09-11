InfoBATE Acquired by FOG Software Group

InfoBATE is acquired by FOG Software Group, a division of Vela Software

Acquisition expands FOG Software's portfolio in C-store space.

Our shared dedication to excellence and innovation in our software products means a promising future for InfoBATE and everyone we serve.” — Paul George, CEO of InfoBATE

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOG Software Group (“FOG”), a division of Vela Software, today announced that it has acquired Pittsburgh, PA-based DEBS InfoNet (“InfoBATE”), a leader in fully integrated software solutions designed specifically for distribution companies and manufacturers in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Following the acquisition, InfoBATE will operate as an independent division of FOG Software Group within its Supply Chain and Logistics portfolio. Former owner, Paul George, will continue with the company to develop, enhance, service, and support InfoBATE’s suite of robust software solutions.

“InfoBATE has established itself as the market leader in providing Data Excellence to the C-store industry and is a great addition to our portfolio,” said Andy Hodge, FOG Software Group Portfolio Manager for Supply Chain and Logistics. “InfoBATE’s widespread relationships with distributor agents, distributors, and manufacturers within the c-store space will continue to expand our footprint in the sector and pave the way for continued growth.”

“The acquisition by FOG secures InfoBATE’s long-term commitment to continued advancement and evolution of our systems, and continued growth and stability in serving our clients,” said Paul George, CEO of InfoBATE. “FOG’s expertise and support, along with its extensive experience in the C-store distribution software industry, make this combination a win for all of us. Our shared dedication to excellence and innovation in our software products means a promising future for InfoBATE and everyone we serve.”

InfoBATE receives sales data from thousands of distributors, manufacturers, and retail locations across the United States on a weekly basis, combining and performing processing and analytic functions, and delivering it all through its advanced portal. InfoBATE’s system provides advanced data analytics, timely and accurate sales levels, and incentive program execution metrics to all levels of the C-store market, supporting increased manufacturer and distributor volumes while improving return. For more information about InfoBATE, visit infobate.com or call 412-344-2505.

###

About FOG Software Group

Rosemont, IL-based FOG Software Group is a division of Toronto-based Vela Software <velasoftwaregroup.com>. The companies acquire, manage, and build software companies in a variety of vertical markets. By helping their acquired companies improve operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek additional acquisitions that can strengthen their market position, their portfolio companies become clear leaders in their industries. Visit the FOG website at www.fogsoftwaregroup.com

About InfoBATE Software

InfoBATE is a leading provider of fully integrated software solutions designed specifically for distribution companies and manufacturers in the consumer packaged goods Industry. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, InfoBATE offers turn-key technology solutions incorporating software, hardware, support, and professional services. Visit the InfoBATE website at infobate.com