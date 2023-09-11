Submit Release
Second In Book Series, Where Children Use Their Imaginations to Find Faces in the Clouds

Front Page of Let's Find Funny Faces!

This is a page from Let's Find Funny Faces!

This is a page from Let's Find Funny Faces!

THOMAS, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, September 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A talented writer, artist, and photographer has introduced his second in a series of children’s books, where kids learn how to stretch their imaginations by finding amazing characters in the clouds.

“Let’s Find Funny Faces!” (ISBN: 9798392340880) by Brian Jay, and published by Brian Jay, Let’s Find Funny Faces! is the second in his series of cloud books, which now offers twice as many imaginative characters, focusing upon outrageous faces found in the dynamic puffs and swirls in our skies.

We can all relate to picking out images in clouds. What child hasn’t looked up to marvel at the beautiful “ice cream castles” building high above? Though this book is recommended for ages 3 to 9, such natural fun is appealing to all people, especially those over the age of eighty!

Author Brian Jay is also a fine artist, graphic designer, and photographer. With decades of experience, Let’s Find Funny Faces! showcases his many talents.

The colorful photographs are the culmination of countless hours watching clouds and capturing their majestic shapes, while celebrating each potential for an  awesome work of art. The creative illustrations bring the clouds to life and are sure to fire up the imaginations of every reader!

Available in paperback or eBook online at Amazon.com.

For more information about Let’s Find Funny Faces! or Brian Jay:
Let’s Find Funny Faces! website - https://www.brianjaybrush.com/about-1
Phone - 907-891-1776
Email - brian@brianjaybrush.com

