Stenner Wealth Partners+ Receives the Franklin Templeton Award in the 2023 Wealth Professional Awards
Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management was recognized by Wealth Professional Awards for elevating industry standards in client service and innovationVANCOUVER, CANADA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Advisor, Thane Stenner of Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management is honored to receive the prestigious Franklin Templeton Award for Advisory Team of the Year 10+ staff or More category at the 2023 Wealth Professional Awards. The accolade recognizes the firm’s outstanding service, client satisfaction, and innovation in wealth management.
The Wealth Professional Awards, now in its 9th year, is a distinguished event that honors the top-performing teams in the wealth management sector. Franklin Templeton, a global leader in investment management, sponsored the Advisory Team of the Year category, one of the event's most coveted titles.
"We are both humbled and ecstatic to receive this award," said Mr. Stenner. "This is a testimony to the unwavering commitment and exceptional service our team provides to each of our clients. Receiving recognition from an industry leader like Franklin Templeton and a renowned platform like Wealth Professional is truly an honor."
Stenner Wealth Partners+ was chosen from among a highly competitive group of nominees based on several key criteria: innovative strategies for client service, a robust portfolio of financial products, and a strong record of community involvement and ethical business practices. Their innovative use of technology to offer seamless remote advisory during the recent challenging times was particularly noted by the judges.
The Franklin Templeton Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing top-notch advisory services. "The honor brings not just prestige, but also a responsibility to continue setting industry standards," added Mr. Stenner.
Thane Stenner is cross-border licensed in USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients.
He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Stenner’s unique knowledge has been featured across several business news outlets including, The Globe & Mail, Canadian Family Offices Magazine, Financial Post, CNBC & BNN Bloomberg.
For more news and information about Thane Stenner, please visit https://stennerwealthpartners.com/. You can also find him on LinkedIn.
