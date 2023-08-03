Stenner Wealth Partners+ Recognized as 5-Star Advisory Team in 2023 Wealth Professional Awards
Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management was celebrated as one of the top wealth management teams in Canada by the 2023 Wealth Professional Awards.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management Canada, led by Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor Thane Stenner was acknowledged by Wealth Professional Awards as one of Canada’s top wealth management firms in 2023.
Stenner Wealth Partners+ has displayed an exemplary commitment to its clients, personalized service, and financial specialty. The Wealth Professional Awards' recognition speaks volumes about their dedication and innovation in the financial advisory space.
5-Star Advisory Teams are recognized for their unique blend of diverse specializations, catering their offerings to the specific needs of each client. They shine in their ability to understand and connect with clients, guiding them through their financial journeys with personal attention and clear communication. This includes reassurances about their wealth plan and suggesting appropriate changes when necessary.
"We view this recognition not as just an award, but as a motivation to continually raise the bar in service quality and client relationship,” says Stenner. “Our wealth management approach is grounded in humility, empathy, and a personal connection. We believe in making our services accessible, engaging the client and their family in each step of the decision-making process. This includes everything from reassuring the continuity of their wealth plan to ushering in necessary changes."
Online publication, Wealth Professional, is a prominent source for investment news. Consumed by portfolio managers, planners, advisors, and others in the industry, the publication is recognized across Canada and provides free, online resources. Wealth Professional is owned by Key Media International (KMI).
Thane Stenner is cross-border licensed in USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients.
He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Stenner’s unique knowledge has been featured across several business news outlets including, the Globe & Mail, Financial Post, CNBC & BNN Bloomberg.
For more news and information about Thane Stenner, please visit https://stennerwealthpartners.com/. You can also find him on LinkedIn.
