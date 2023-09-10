Author Tre’ Bohannon Breaks New Ground as His Self-Help Book "You’re Worth It!" Finds Its Place in NBA 2K24's "The City"
Tre’ Bohannon achieves a remarkable feat as his self-empowerment book "You’re Worth It!" takes center stage within the virtual realm of NBA 2K24's "The City."
I am extremely grateful to not only have my book in the game but to have it in the same game that centers around my favorite athlete of all time – Kobe Bryant!”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking moment that bridges the worlds of literature and gaming, accomplished author Tre’ Bohannon achieves a remarkable feat as his self-empowerment book "You’re Worth It!" takes center stage within the virtual realm of NBA 2K24's "The City."
Hailing from Desoto, Texas, Tre’ Bohannon has etched his name as a versatile talent – a Georgetown University graduate, author, mentor, and board member for Illuminate STEM. However, his journey hasn't been all smooth sailing. Having struggled and battled depression himself, he knows exactly what it's like to feel lost in life and at his lowest point.
Upon beating his depression and finding true happiness, Tre’ Bohannon wanted a way to share his mistakes and lessons so that others could also live happier, more confident lives. In less than a year and a half, he penned "You’re Worth It!" – a self-empowerment masterpiece that delves into personal growth, battling depression and anxiety, and nurturing a positive mindset. Tre''s words resonated powerfully, earning the book Amazon’s #1 New Release status across several vital categories, including Young Adult Depression & Mental Health.
However, the story doesn't end there. Tre' Bohannon is now set to achieve an extraordinary milestone by becoming the first author to have his book featured in the realm of gaming. In a special "easter egg" addition within NBA 2K24's virtual metropolis, "The City," players will stumble upon Tre''s book, "You're Worth It!" – a beacon of inspiration nestled amidst the digital landscape.
"I'm really excited to see 'You're Worth It!' in NBA 2K24," Tre’ Bohannon shared. "I always do my best to lead with gratitude, and I am extremely grateful to not only have my book in the game but to have it in the same game that centers around my favorite athlete of all time – Kobe Bryant!"
Tre’ Bohannon's presence in the game doesn’t stop there – within the gaming world, he holds the role of Head Coach of the All-Time Dallas Mavericks and also appears as other NPCs (non-playable characters) randomly generated throughout "The City".
As a game-changing author, Tre’ Bohannon continues to spark positive change and uplift and empower individuals of all walks of life. His inclusion in NBA 2K24 cements his status as a trailblazer in merging literature with cutting-edge digital experiences.
For more information about Tre’ Bohannon and his transformative journey, visit www.youreworthitbook.com.
