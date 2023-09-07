Submit Release
SUGARED + BRONZED Wins "Best of Dallas" Award from Big D Magazine

DANA POINT, TEXAS, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the city's elite destination for luxury spray tanning and expert sugaring treatments, the brand SUGARED + BRONZED celebrates being crowned "Best Spray Tan" by the influential Big D Magazine. This accolade encapsulates their dedication to offering glowing services with high-end retail products available.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from The Big D Magazine. Our team's passion, hard work, and commitment to excellence have been acknowledged, and we're grateful to our loyal customers," said Courtney Claghorn, President of SUGARED + BRONZED.

Delving Deeper into SUGARED + BRONZED:

Since its inception in Santa Monica, CA, in 2011, SUGARED + BRONZED has been more than just a beauty service provider. It has evolved as a transformative journey of rediscovering one's beauty, confidence, and inner glow for its clients.

Professional Spray Tanning: SUGARED + BRONZED has plant-derived high-quality tanning solutions that promise a streak-free, natural-looking tan tailored to individual skin tones and preferences. Spray tans are great for a boost of confidence, whether you're preparing for a special occasion or seeking a sun-kissed glow all year round.

Sugaring: A natural alternative to waxing, sugaring is a gentle hair removal method suitable for all skin types. With skilled sugaristas and top-of-the-line products, clients can expect smooth results and minimized skin irritation.

Eco-friendly: Made from natural ingredients, it's biodegradable and earth-friendly.
Less Painful: It pulls hair in the direction of growth, reducing discomfort.
Exfoliation: Removes dead skin cells, leaving skin soft and smooth.
Long-lasting: Results last longer than traditional methods, with hair growing back finer and sparser.

Customizable Memberships: SUGARED + BRONZED understands beauty is personal. Hence, they've designed memberships that cater to unique beauty narratives, ensuring each client feels special, valued, and understood.

Pioneering Beauty Products: Beyond their in-store services, they've curated a range of premium beauty and wellness products specially formulated to enhance and extend the radiant results clients achieve at their stores.

SUGARED + BRONZED is open in two locations in Dallas, with a third coming in 2024 to Plano. SUGARED + BRONZED can also be found across the country in Southern CA, PA, NY, and around Texas in Austin, and soon to come to Houston.

About SUGARED + BRONZED:
SUGARED + BRONZED has quickly become Dallas's go-to destination for expert sugaring and spray tanning services. With a focus on customer satisfaction and high-quality results, the brand promises a unique and transformative experience for all clients.

About The Big D Magazine:
The Big D Magazine is Dallas's leading lifestyle and culture publication, spotlighting the best of the city in various categories, from dining and entertainment to services and shopping.

