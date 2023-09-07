Tucson Auto Museum Reopening
Reopening sept 28th for the seasonTUCSON, AZ, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tucson Auto Museum, the largest collection of historic vehicles in southern Arizona, will be reopening September 28, 2023, at 10 am.
Since the museum closed for the summer season there have been quite a few changes and upgrades, including several newly acquired, never seen vehicles that will be on display.
The Tucson Auto Museum is a local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and we are ready to welcome car lovers and enthusiasts from around the world for our 2023-2024 season. We will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10am-2pm. The museum is located at 990 S. Cherry Avenue. Tucson, AZ 85719 with our major intersections being 22nd street and Kino parkway.
We have over 80 cars on display from all eras, from 1913 through 2012. We focus on the things that you do not see anymore, such as Desotos, Packards, Citroens and Davis Divans. We specialize in low number production cars making this a unique collection to view. We also have a wide variety of vehicles and memorabilia on display from popular motion picture films and tv shows such as Batman, Charlies Angels and Mannix.
We try to have something for everyone, whether your interest is historic automobiles or a love of popular film memorabilia. Come see us at our rolling art museum and travel through automotive history.
For additional information contact the museum:
520-207-5715
info@tucsonautomuseum.com
www.tucsonautomuseum.com
Courtney carr
Tucson Auto Museum
+1 520-207-5715
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram