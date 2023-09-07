Locanda Positano, Acclaimed Italian Restaurant, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- Best Authentic Italian Restaurant - 2023

“We're honored to include Locanda Positano into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Locanda Positano, acclaimed Italian restaurant owned by Michelangelo Pinto and Patrizia Martiradonna, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- "Best Authentic Italian Restaurant - 2023", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed nine years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Locanda Positano into our BoLAA family."

Located at 4059 Lincoln Blvd, Locanda Positano provides a warm and inviting atmosphere that will transport guests straight to Italy. The restaurant's interior features genuine Italian furnishings and an all-Italian staff to ensure an authentic dining experience. Since its establishment in 2010, Locanda Positano has been serving up delectable Italian cuisine to residents and visitors alike. From 5 pm to 9:30 pm daily, patrons can indulge in a wide array of authentic Italian dishes, including the famous short ribs rigatoni that has gained a cult following. The menu also caters to diverse dietary preferences, offering gluten-free options, fresh vegetables, and high-quality meats.

Also, every last Wednesday and Thursday of each month, Locanda Positano presents wine pairings at 6:30 pm PST. This consists of tastings, an appetizer, first & second courses with deserts, and an in depth presentation of the wines.

Locanda Positano is not only a culinary destination but also a cultural hub. Adjacent to the restaurant, an international art gallery showcases the captivating modern paintings and photography of Patrizia Martiradonna, as well as works by local artists. The venue hosts art parties and workshops, creating an enriching experience for art enthusiasts.

https://www.patriziamartiradonna.com/

For those seeking an intimate and romantic setting, Locanda Positano offers an outdoor patio illuminated by charming lights during the evening. It is an ideal spot for special occasions such as baby showers, wedding meals, and birthday parties.

Locanda Positano invites locals and visitors alike to savor the true flavors of Italy in the heart of Marina del Rey. For more information, reservations, or inquiries, please visit www.locandapositano.com.

About Locanda Positano:

Locanda Positano is an authentic Italian restaurant located in Marina del Rey, California. Owned by Michelangelo Pinto and Patrizia Martiradonna, Locanda Positano has been serving top-quality Italian cuisine since 2010. With its warm ambiance, genuine Italian furnishings, and a menu filled with delicious offerings, Locanda Positano aims to provide an unforgettable dining experience reminiscent of the Italian countryside.