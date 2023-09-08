Sim Shalom Online Synagogue Announces Special High Holiday Services at NYC's Iconic Bitter End and Silvana venues

Sim Shalom Online Synagogue Expands High Holy Days Celebrations with Selichot online, Yom Kippur live at the Bitter End and Special Kol Nidre Service at Silvana

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sim Shalom Online Synagogue, the pioneering digital platform connecting Jewish communities worldwide, is thrilled to announce unique and celebratory Jewish High Holiday services in New York City and online.

"Bringing together the traditional with the contemporary, our special Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur services will honor our rich Jewish heritage while embracing the energy and spirit of New York's iconic music venue, The Bitter End," said Rabbi Steven Blane, the spiritual leader of Sim Shalom, "Our aim is to craft a spiritual journey throughout the High Holy Days, making each service a profound experience of reflection, connection, and renewal."

Event Highlights:

Rosh Hashana First Day: This jazzed up service will inspire you for the upcoming 5784 Jewish New Year.

Kol Nidre Night: The poignant and evocative Kol Nidre prayer will be the highlight of the Yom Kippur eve service at Silvana. Experience the profundity of this central liturgical moment in an ambient setting. Includes a Middle Eastern pre-fast meal.

Yom Kippur Day: A day of fasting, prayer, and reflection. Join the congregation in the full array of Yom Kippur services, culminating in the powerful Ne'ilah service as the day draws to a close.

Embracing Modern Spirituality: The vibrant settings of the Bitter End and Silvana provide the backdrop to blend tradition with contemporary touches, mirroring Sim Shalom's ethos of progression and inclusion.

Global Connection: Those unable to be present at Silvana can join the services via Sim Shalom's online platform, ensuring the congregation remains connected from all corners of the world.

"We chose Silvana for its rich and eclectic history, representing the diversity and dynamism of our congregation," added Rabbi Blane. "Our aim is to offer not just a service, but an experience."

Details of the Events:

Selichot: Friday, September 8th at 6:30pm on Zoom

Rosh Hashanah: Saturday, September 15th at 10:30am at the Bitter End.

Kol Nidre: Sunday, September 24th at 3:30pm at Silvana

Yom Kippur: Monday, September 25th at 10:30am at the Bitter End

Tickets: Available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/sim-shalom-jewish-universalist-online-synagogue-3339483890



About Sim Shalom Online Synagogue:

Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane leads accessible and short Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST led by JSLI Trained Rabbis

Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leader's Institute,

www.jsli.net, the online professional rabbinical program and the UJUC, www.ujuc.org, the Union of Jewish Universalist Congregations.

Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit www.simshalom.com or call 201-338-0165.

