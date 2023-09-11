Visiting Angels Will Be at The Jenkintown Festival of The Arts

The home care agency will have an information table set up at the Jenkintown Festival of the Arts On September 17 from 1-6 p.m.

JENKINTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Visiting Angels , a leading agency in senior home care in Jenkintown, PA will have a table set up at the Jenkintown Festival of the Arts.From 1-4 p.m., the table will have a child-friendly splash art activity available where kids can paint canvases with water guns and balloons. These paintings will be auctioned off from 4-6 p.m. to raise funds for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.If you are interested in learning more about Visiting Angels’ non-medical home care services or wish to paint or purchase a painting, stop by the table at the Jenkintown Festival of the Arts!About Visiting AngelsVisiting Angels is the leading in-home care agency for residents in Ambler, Abington, Philadelphia, Jenkintown, Horsham, Hatboro, and the surrounding areas of Eastern Montgomery County, PA. Founded in 2004, the agency provides personal care, companionship care, memory care, end-of-life care, and more to individuals who would like to receive professional support from the comfort of their homes. Caregivers are screened and trained, and each senior gets a personalized care plan to ensure the highest quality care.If you or someone you love is interested in professional and compassionate in-home senior care, contact Visiting Angels today at (215)-918-7938.