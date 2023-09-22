Bakell achieves Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 3 Certification, Meeting Global Standards in Copacking & Distribution
Bakell, a leading wholesale and retail distribution partner, demonstrates a commitment to quality and food safety by earning SQF Level 3 Certification.
The SQF Level 3 certification is the culmination of our efforts in maintaining the highest quality standards in the industry.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bakell®, (www.bakell.com) the preferred wholesale and retail distributor for the cake decorating and confectionery industries, has acquired the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 3 Certification for its Southern California facility.
— Michael Pinson, FSQ Manager
The SQF mission is "to deliver consistent, globally-recognized food safety and quality certification programs that are based on sound scientific principles." As such, this marks a significant milestone for Bakell that demonstrates unwavering dedication to premium manufacturing services and upholding the highest standards of food safety & hazard preparedness.
The SQF Level 3 Certification, a Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) recognized standard, reinforces Bakell's commitment to meeting the most stringent requirements for quality. By achieving this certification, Bakell showcases its ability to methodically foresee and prevent poor quality, enhancing customer satisfaction through effective control points.
"We have tirelessly developed facilities to provide clean, efficient manufacturing," FSQ Manager Michael Pinson said. "The SQF Level 3 Certification auditing process sets a really high bar for companies to meet. It's anything but an easy audit. It really is an indication of a company's continuous dedication to delivering exceptional production services.
"Bakell takes immense pride in upholding the highest safety standards for our products."
At this level, SQF Certification is awarded to companies that have established a comprehensive food safety management system and successfully passed rigorous audits conducted by independent third-party auditors. The certification process involves a thorough assessment of the company's production facilities, processes, and documentation to ensure compliance with SQF's criteria.
Bakell's SQF Level 3 certification showcases its dedication to assessing every aspect of production—from manufacturing to packaging—and having thorough methods of mitigating potential hazards. The certification underscores Bakell's continuous pursuit of meeting customer demands and producing quality products.
"We have always prioritized efficient production standards for the services we provide," Pinson added. "The SQF Level 3 certification is the culmination of our efforts in maintaining the highest quality standards in the industry. It assures partners to trust our products and rely on us as their preferred copacking partner."
Bakell's achievement of SQF Level 3 certification solidifies its position as an industry leader in cake decorating, edible glitter, sprinkles, luster dust, fondant, cookie cutters, silicone molds, decorative straws and other confectionery products. With a focus on providing exceptional production services, along with its suite of original brand products, Bakell continues to raise the bar for excellence.
About Bakell LLC:
Located in Southern California, USA, www.bakell.com. is a privately owned and operated business with a global presence. Bakell® confectionery products and brands are sold directly online via their eCommerce platform at www.bakell.com as well as resold and distributed through an amazing distribution partnership network. Bakell.com is the #1 online destination for all things confectionery products including sprinkles, luster dust, food grade glitters, all natural petal dust food coloring, highlighter dusts, colored pigments, rimming sugars, colored rimming salts, silicone molds, custom cake decorating stencils, cupcake wrappers and many other cake decorating supplies. Bakell® food packaging and food manufacturing facilities are GMP certified, Kosher Pareve certified, HACCP certified and a local product of SoCal. Bakell® food products are available to purchase in bulk container sizes, in wholesale volumes sold by the case and with custom labels through a state-of-the-art in-house Private Label Program.
