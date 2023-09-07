Cimarron Healthcare Capital Announces a Growth Investment in Forward Health
Investment Provides Capital to Build an End-to-End Sleep Health Platform
Cimarron has been an invaluable thought partner in providing strategic guidance and expanding our vision of what Forward can become”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— David Silver, Founder & CEO of Forward Health
Cimarron Healthcare Capital (“Cimarron”), a private equity firm focused on healthcare investing in the lower-middle market, announced an investment in Forward Health (“Forward” or “the Company”), together in partnership with Forward’s management team. Forward Health is a provider of sleep management solutions for patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other common sleep disorders. The investment marked the launching of a disease management platform and catalyzed the execution of several strategic add-on acquisitions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“Cimarron has been an invaluable thought partner in providing strategic guidance and expanding our vision of what Forward can become,” said Forward Health Founder and CEO David Silver. “Forward has already benefitted from Cimarron’s hands-on approach, highly relevant relationships, and healthcare expertise. We’re very pleased with what this investment and partnership means to Forward’s future.”
Cimarron’s investment provides Forward access to capital for M&A across a variety of verticals, the launch of new business lines, geographic expansion, and leadership team augmentation.
“Cimarron is very excited to lock arms with David and his team to tackle such obvious yet solvable problems in the large and growing sleep health industry,” said Cimarron Managing Partner, Nick Smith. “An increasing number of people are being diagnosed with chronic sleep disorders, and Forward’s platform of providing services across the disease state will undoubtedly produce better patient outcomes in the most cost-effective venues.”
“We’re thrilled to partner with a proven, industry-leading management team to build a differentiated platform in the large, fragmented sleep health market,” said James Nadauld, Managing Partner at Cimarron. “Given the growing awareness and prevalence, we believe this industry is ripe with opportunity and Forward is well positioned to succeed.”
The rising rates of obesity and aging populations are contributing to the growing number of people affected by sleep disorders. According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, it is estimated that up to 22 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea alone, with approximately 80% of cases going undiagnosed. As awareness of the condition grows, more people are seeking diagnosis and treatment, leading to a greater demand for routine therapy.
About Cimarron
Cimarron Healthcare Capital is a Salt Lake City-based private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare investments in the lower-middle market. Cimarron's experienced investment team and industry domain expertise aligns its investment strategy with its portfolio companies' growth and expansion needs, creating an ecosystem designed to maximize value. For more information, please visit: www.cimarronhc.com.
About Forward Health
Forward Health is a leading healthcare provider that specializes in offering diagnostic, therapeutic, resupply, and support services for individuals suffering from sleep disorders. The company takes a holistic approach to patient care by providing an end-to-end solution that meets patients wherever they may be in their sleep health journey. Through joint ventures with physician practices, DME providers, free-standing testing labs and hospital-based sleep centers, Forward Health is committed to providing patients with high-quality care in a convenient and accessible manner. Additionally, Forward offers comprehensive fatigue management programs that help commercial transportation companies achieve DOT compliance. Through service line diversification enabled by proprietary technology, Forward Health is revolutionizing how patients manage chronic sleep conditions. For more information, please visit: www.fwdhealthcare.com
Matt Stoker
Cimarron Healthcare Capital
mstoker@cimarronhc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn