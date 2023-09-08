Wylder Unveils New Model Homes at Brystol in St. Lucie County
GreenPointe Developers, LLC has just announced the grand opening of six new model homes by Meritage Homes and Lennar within Brystol at Wylder.PORT SAINT LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenPointe Developers, LLC has just announced the grand opening of six new model homes by Meritage Homes and Lennar within Brystol at Wylder. As one of St. Lucie County’s newest master-planned communities, the residential collection is open daily for tours and is located just west of I-95 between Midway and Glades Cut-Off Road. The designer-decorated models are the first to open in the community’s first single-family home neighborhood, Brystol.
Brystol’s builders, Meritage Homes and Lennar, have introduced a distinctive assortment of home designs within the neighborhood. Each model home serves as a showcase for the open-concept layouts, innovative features, and versatile spaces that characterize the residences at Brystol. Lennar’s model homes feature four of the nine available floorplans, including the Raleigh, Columbia, Alexia, and Hartford designs. Meritage Homes’ Jade and Corsica model homes are on display, with six total floorplans available to choose from.
“The unveiling of these model homes by Meritage Homes and Lennar marks a significant milestone for the Wylder community,” said Austin Burr, GreenPointe’s Regional President in South Florida. “Brystol at Wylder has already earned the admiration of homeowners by seamlessly integrating with its natural surroundings, offering a fresh lifestyle that’s hard to find in South Florida. We look forward to welcoming new residents in the near future.”
Priced from the upper $300s, residences within Brystol are already in the advanced stages of construction and sales are well underway. The two builders present a comprehensive collection of 15 floorplans in total. These designs span from approximately 1,500 to 2,800 square feet of air-conditioned living area, offering three to four bedrooms, two to three bathrooms, and two to three car garages. Many of Brystol’s home sites will provide picturesque views of the surrounding lakes and preserves.
Future residents of Brystol will also enjoy an amenity center reserved for the exclusive use of residents and their guests. The center is planned to include a beach-entry pool, fitness center, pickleball courts, dog park, playground, and more. Community-wide amenities will promote a healthy, walkable lifestyle, including lakefront recreation areas, multi-use paths, and pocket parks. The Brystol amenity center is anticipated to break ground in the fall of 2023.
For more information about Wylder and the new homes now available, visit www.LiveWylder.com.
About GreenPointe Developers, LLC
GreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings. The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today’s homebuyers while providing lasting, sustainable value.
Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature’s best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Developers to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation. More information is available at www.GreenPointeLLC.com.
GreenPointe is proud to support the Monique Burr Foundation for Children and its mission to protect children by providing comprehensive, evidence-based personal safety programs. For more information, visit www.mbfpreventioneducation.org.
