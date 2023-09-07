World of Golf Names First Round of Celebrity Players and Selects MLB All-Star, Adrián Beltré as its Official Host
The charitable goals for the World of Golf Island Championship are aimed at building baseball fields in deserving communities within the Dominican Republic.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The World of Golf Island Championship is poised to make a scene in and around Cap Cana, Dominican Republic this October. The three-day tournament tees off Friday, October 6, 2023, with twenty well-known celebrities taking aim at the famed Punta Espada golf course. Today the World of Golf announced that Adrián Beltré , former MLB All-Star and regarded by many as the greatest third baseman of all time, would serve as the Captain and Official Host of the event. “I am looking forward to hosting this exciting Championship at one of my favorite golf courses,” Adrián said, “Our main goal is to raise funds to support the construction of baseball fields in my beautiful country of the Dominican Republic. I've seen the difference that sports can make in a child's life and I want to make baseball more accessible to communities in the Dominican Republic like Verón.
Celebrities making their tournament debut include:
Adrián Beltré - former MLB All-Star and regarded by many as the greatest third baseman of all time.
Don Cheadle – Hotel Rwanda, House of Lies, Black Monday, and his portrayal of James Rhodes aka War Machine in the Ironman and Avengers films.
David Costabile – Breaking Bad, Suits, 13 Hours, and his breakout role of Michael “Wags” Wagner on the Showtime hit Billions.
Dean Norris – Under the Dome, United States of Al, and his standout role as DEA agent Hank Schrader, on the AMC series Breaking Bad.
Iván Rodríguez - Puerto Rican former Major League Baseball catcher and widely regarded as one of the greatest catchers in MLB history.
Bruce Greenwood – The Resident, J.J. Abrams’s Star Trek, Thirteen Days, and the soon-to-be-released Fall of the House of Usher, premiering on Netflix, Oct 12.
Dane DeHaan – Chronicle, The Amazing Spiderman 2, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and most recently the Christopher Nolan hit Oppenheimer.
Kim Coates – Prison Break, Godless, Bad Blood, Black Hawk Down, and his epic portrayal of “Alex Tig” Trager on the smash hit Sons of Anarchy.
Amaury Nolasco – Puerto Rican actor known for his roles in Prison Break, Max Payne, Transformers, Deception, and his starring role in Hightown.
Grant Show – Melrose Place, Devious Maids, Private Practice, and known for starring as Blake Carrington in Dynasty; which was the #1 show in the Dominican Republic (Netflix)
Felix “King Felix” Hernandez – Former Major League baseball player, All-Star, and Cy Young winner.
Mike Mills – Known as the bassist and a founding member of the alternative rock band R.E.M., and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
“There is always considerable excitement around these celebrity tournaments and there is reason to celebrate. We’re bringing twenty of the best celebrity golfers to the Dominican Republic,” said Troy Hanson, CEO of Worldmedia Sports & Entertainment. “World of Golf Cap Cana promises to be a memorable experience for the players, volunteers, sponsors, and deserving charities. Special thanks to our partners St. Regis The Residences, Cap Cana, American Express, Punta Espada Golf Club, and Eden Roc for helping us make this event truly 5-star.”
Brands interested in sponsorships and brand integrations please contact Dore Vicioso, CEO of the sports marketing agency, SPORTER - dore@sporter.do
Troy Hanson
Worldmedia Sports & Entertainment
+1 3104972469
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn