Sun Coast Launches New Products for Healthy, Glowing Skin

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun Coast, the leading brand of clean body care products, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovations: the Salt Shaker and the Discovery Set. These products are designed to offer a unique and convenient way to cleanse, exfoliate and moisturize the skin with high-quality ingredients and amazing scents.

“We are always looking for new ways to help our customers achieve healthy, glowing skin,” said Hollie Palmer, CEO of Sun Coast. “The Salt Shaker and the Discovery Set are the perfect additions to our lineup of products, and we are confident that they will be a hit with our customers.”

The Salt Shaker is a revolutionary body scrub that comes in a handy shaker bottle. It can be used as a hand cleanser after cooking or cleaning at the sink, or as a body scrub in the shower. It contains Himalayan pink salt, organic jojoba oil, vitamin E and essential oils that gently remove dirt and bacteria, while nourishing and hydrating the skin. The Salt Shaker is available now for only $27 for 11 oz.

The Discovery Set is a perfect way to try out Sun Coast’s new body oil, along with a smaller version of the body scrub. The body oil is made with avocado oil, squalene, vitamin c and other essential oils that absorb quickly and leave the skin soft and glowing. The Discovery Set is ideal for travel or as a gift for someone special. It's available now for only $25.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers these new products,” said Harvison. “We believe that they are the perfect way to help them achieve healthy, glowing skin that they will love.”

In addition to the Salt Shaker and the Discovery Set, Sun Coast is also excited to announce the upcoming launch of its new collection of candles, made with soy wax and essential oils. These candles will create a relaxing and inviting atmosphere at home, with scents inspired by the most beautiful destinations around the world. The candles will be available in November.

To order the Salt Shaker, the Discovery Set or Sun Coast’s candles, please visit our website at www.getsuncoast.com. You can also follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok and Twitter for updates, tips, and promotions.

