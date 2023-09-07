ITALIAN CONDUCTOR BRINGS CELEBRITY TENOR & 11-YEAR-OLD COMPOSER TO INNOVATIVE OUTDOOR OPERA CONCERT IN DC
Renowned Italian conductor Alvise Casellati brings his fresh, modern, global Opera Italiana is in the Air tour to the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, September 21 at 5:30 PM.
Alvise Casellati collaborates to unite top professionals in the industry with young musicians and composers to create high-quality outdoor concerts that are modern, diverse, informal, fun, and FREE.
Renowned Italian conductor Alvise Casellati brings his fresh, modern, global Opera Italiana is in the Air tour to the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, September 21 at 5:30 PM. The free outdoor concert titled Peace on Earth: The Art of Nature, transforms the experience by making the beauty of opera accessible and enjoyable to everyone. Celebrity tenor Michael Fabiano, who has performed around the world, will headline the event. Young star basso George Andguladze joins Fabiano in the cast.

"Culture and music have the power to unite people. On this highly symbolic day, this event contains important ingredients for Peace and we're excited to bring it to the nation's capital," Casselatti says.
— Alvise Casellati
“Culture and music have the power to unite people. On this highly symbolic day, this event contains important ingredients for Peace and we’re excited to bring it to the nation’s capital,” Casselatti says.
Opera Italiana is in the Air brings concerts out of the world’s fanciest concert halls and into the open air. Casellati collaborates to unite top professionals in the industry with young musicians and composers to create high-quality outdoor concerts that are modern, diverse, informal, fun, and FREE.
“Opera has been popular for 425 years, but in recent years it’s been perceived as music for the elite. It is not. It is as relevant to audiences today as ever, and we want to help a wider and younger audience see that and fall in love with it as so many others have,” Casellati says.
The theme of this year’s concert is ‘Peace on Earth: the Art of Nature.’ The event will be opened by star tenor Michael Fabiano singing Verdi's Hymn of Nations written for the International Exhibition of 1862 in London. It will also feature a composition by 11-year-old Isaac Thomas. His piece, All Around Earth, was selected by Maestro Casellati as the winning performance piece. "Our program highlights how our best composers celebrate nature through their music. That includes an incredible composition by Juilliard student Isaac Thomas, a talent well beyond his years,” Casellati says.
Isaac Thomas, a student at The Juilliard School of Music in Manhattan, is making his first trip to DC to be part of the Opera Italiana is in the Air performance. “I’m really excited to have my piece performed at the Lincoln Memorial. It’s quite an honor,” he says.
Musicians include Washington National Opera Orchestra members alongside young performers in the Washington, D.C. region. The concert will also stream through Opera Italiana’s YouTube channel.
‘Opera Italiana is in the Air’ toured in Washington, DC, New York, Miami, Rome, Naples, and Milan.
BACKGROUND:
Alvise Casellati is the Founder and Music Director of Opera Italiana is in the Air, an organization he created in 2017, six years after leaving a career as an attorney to follow his dream of connecting new and diverse audiences to bring Italian opera back to where it belongs: pop music. Today, he lives out his “dream,” making the beauty of Italian opera known, accessible, and enjoyable to everyone. Since his debut in Italy at the Venice Opera House in 2011, he’s worked with hundreds of artists, dozens of theaters, orchestras, and music festivals worldwide. Praised as an artist with a very forward-looking vision of classical music, Alvise has walked to the boundaries of music by bringing projects where music is utilized as a life-saving method (collaborating with the Music Therapy department at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Hospital) or to projects in Italy where the Italian language in opera is used to help the integration of immigrants. Alvise is also the Founder and President of the Venetian Community of New York, and has served as Managing Director of the Foundation for Italian Art and Culture in New York.
www.alvisecasellati.com
www.operaitalianaisintheair.com
Isaac Thomas is an 11-year-old composer, violinist, and pianist. He started playing piano at the age of three, took up the violin at the age of four and started composing music when he was six. He now attends the Juilliard School of Music, and his musical compositions have won national awards. His latest project is All Around Earth.
Opera Italiana is in the Air is presented under the patronage of the Embassy of Italy, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and FIAC (Foundation for Italian Art & Culture). This event is made possible through the generous contributions of Intesa Sanpaolo, GKSD, The Alexander Bodini Foundation, Ferrero, ENI, Ferrero, the National Italian American Foundation, and the Italian Cultural Society. www.operaitalianaisintheair.com
Opera Italiana is in the Air Trailer