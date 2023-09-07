Russell Haddad Shares a Lifetime Worth of Poems Compendium
The outtakes from the author’s catharsis in his new bookCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just like people are naturally born to breathe, people are naturally born to feel. Brains process and assign an emotion to every experience there is. That’s the reason why everyone has a wide range of emotions. And just like how holding or stopping one’s breath leads to death, stuffing and numbing one’s emotions
also has negative consequences.
As for author Russell Haddad, writing poetry has become his constant outlet for his emotions. Having experienced a life-changing event that provoked a lot of emotions at a young age, he needed a cathartic release. From just dipping his toes in poem writing in high school, he never seemed to keep his toes dry
since.
Poetry kept him company in every phase of his life. From being a high schooler and then coming of age, to embarking on adulthood and all the complications that came with it, poetry was there at his side, just in case he needed to ‘feel’ his feelings.
Things were going smoothly until the pandemic struck. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a situation that made him more vulnerable to overwhelming emotions. But the upside was that he had a lot of time to himself and even more time for unearthing his writings from the past.
As the pandemic dragged on, his collection of poems grew as well. This was when Haddad decided to self-publish his works into a compilation and called it “Growth,” under his adopted pen name, A.A. Winston. The purpose of the book is not to brag about how epic each piece was written but rather to draw on the courage to let others see Haddad’s writing and showcase how expressing these feelings has helped him grow into the person that he is now.
Get to know more about author Russell Haddad through his website at www.russhaddad.com and grab a copy of “Growth” now via Amazon and all of the major online bookstores.
