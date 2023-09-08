Council of Autism Service Providers Names Andy Beres
First-Ever Marketing and Communications Director
Adding leadership capacity around marketing and communications is a game-changer, allowing us to better promote our members and strengthen our advocacy for evidence-based autism care.”LEXINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) has tapped Andy Beres as its first-ever director of marketing and communications. Beres brings 15 years’ experience, including 11 in leadership roles, to the rapidly growing trade association.
— Lorri Unumb, chief executive officer of CASP
From 2009-2019, Beres worked in public policy communications in Washington, D.C. At the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty and Center for Law and Social Policy, he led campaigns on the criminalization of homelessness and job training reform, securing national media coverage from The New York Times, Politico, NPR, and other outlets. In 2019, he joined the Maryland SPCA as marketing and communications director, developing thriving TV partnerships and growing social media engagement by 360 percent.
“We’re so excited to add Andy’s experience to our team,” said Lorri Unumb, chief executive officer of CASP. “Adding leadership capacity around marketing and communications is a game-changer, allowing us to better promote our members and strengthen our advocacy for evidence-based autism care.”
“I couldn’t be happier to join CASP,” Beres said. “Autism touches millions of lives—including mine. I know what it’s like for a family to get the diagnosis and wonder where to turn. So I’m gratified to work with professionals who are truly committed to serving autistic families. I’m going to roll up sleeves to share the good work our members are doing and share useful information for the autism community.”
The Council of Autism Service Providers is a non-profit association of for-profit and not-for-profit agencies serving individuals with autism and other developmental disorders. CASP supports its members by cultivating, sharing, and advocating for provider best practices in autism services. CASP member agencies employ more than 80,000 professionals providing services to children and adults with autism across the United States. More information is available at https://www.casproviders.org/.
