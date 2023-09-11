Hallite to Exhibit at the GIS EXPO 2023 in Piacenza Italy
As sealing specialists, we have years of experience helping customers find the right solutions that help their machines and equipment work most efficiently.”LIVORNO, ITALY, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hallite is pleased to announce its exhibition at the 9th edition of GIS – the lifting, industrial, and port handling and heavy transport show. GIS is one of the biggest European events and the only Italian exhibition dedicated to the users of cranes, mobile cranes, aerial work platforms, telehandlers, forklift trucks, overhead traveling cranes, port and industrial handling equipment, and heavy transport vehicles. The event will be held at the Piacenza Expo from October 5-7.
— Stefano Santalena, managing director for Hallite ITALIA SRL
From PAD.2 P12, Hallite’s Italian team will talk to visitors about sealing solutions and products used in the cranes, forklifts, telehandlers, and other industrial handling applications featured at the exhibition. Popular products, such as the Hallite 605 and 621 rod seal, 730 double acting piston seal, and wipers 860, 862, and 864 will be showcased alongside two new innovative Hallite products developed to address the industry’s growing need for the highest quality sealing solutions designed to reduce environmental impact without compromising performance.
• 683 rod seal - an asymmetric single lipped rod seal designed with precision trimmed sealing lips to provide a dry sealing solution in light and medium-duty applications.
• 565 bearing - a new range of bearings providing outstanding performance across a range of fluid power applications and duty.
"We are excited to return to GIS to show attendees our vast portfolio of product options for their standard and not-so-standard industrial equipment applications,” said Stefano Santalena, managing director for Hallite ITALIA SRL. “As sealing specialists, we have years of experience helping customers find the right solutions that help their machines and equipment work most efficiently. This exhibition gives us the perfect opportunity to interact with the OEMs, cylinder builders, and cylinder repair shops who have come to trust and rely on our hydraulic sealing capabilities.”
For more information about Hallite, visit https://hallite.com/it/ and follow us on Linkedin. Learn more about GIS at https://gisexpo.it/.
About Hallite
Hallite is a Michelin Group company and the global fluid power industry's specialist partner in hydraulic cylinder sealing solutions. Since 1903, Hallite has manufactured specialist engineering components, mainly seals. Hallite manufactures and supplies rod and piston seals, wipers and scrapers, O-rings, bearings, and other high-performance rubber and plastic parts. Markets served by Hallite include mining, construction/off-highway, agriculture, oil and gas fluid power, industrial machines, telescopic, and mechanical/material handling.
Contacts
Flavia Richards, Global Marketing Director
Hallite Seals International Ltd.
+44208 481 8307
flavia.richards@hallite.com
Shanta Mauney
Public Relations for Hallite Seals
+1 281 804 8900
shanta@mauneybizc.com
Lorenzo Santalena
Hallite Seals ITALIA SRL
+39 0586 197 0040
lorenzo.santalena@hallite.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn